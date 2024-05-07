Exclusive look inside AM.CO.ZA’s new headquarters and its exciting Ambitious Academy initiative

AM.CO.ZA’s new headquarters are now complete, following the company’s announcement towards the end of 2022 that is was expanding its operations in South Africa.

MyBroadband was invited by AM.CO.ZA to see how the company operates at its upgraded premises, and we were thoroughly impressed by the growth the business is experiencing.

Located in the East Rand, Gauteng, AM.CO.ZA’s Sunnyrock Headquarters offer expanded warehouse space for improved operational efficiency and an area dedicated to repairing machinery.

It also features an exciting addition to AM.CO.ZA’s service offering – the Ambitious Academy.

The Ambitious Academy is a new initiative aimed at helping those interested in learning about the signage industry to learn the skills they need to thrive.

“We intend to give students real-world skills, the skills they need, and it’s what sets us apart,” said AM.CO.ZA’s Managing Director Eric Yin.

“That’s what we really want to do, give people skills they can actually use in the business world.”

Ambitious Academy

The Ambitious Academy will run from the Sunnyrock Headquarters, where AM.CO.ZA is currently renovating a building into a top-notch classroom equipped with a wide range of signage machinery.

This will provide students with easy access to AM.CO.ZA’s world-leading systems and a safe environment to learn and practice.

The academy will also provide practical, hands-on training and demonstrations of solutions supplied by AM.CO.ZA to equip those looking to enter the signage industry – even if they have no prior experience.

AM.CO.ZA plans to initially host around 30 students at the Ambitious Academy, it said.

The students will complete a three-month course through night classes, to accommodate those with existing jobs. They will be assisted with networking and offered internships, too, helping them enter the signage industry after completing their studies.

AM.CO.ZA will open the Ambitious Academy this year and plans to expand the initiative to accommodate more students based on its popularity.

Yin added that AM.CO.ZA doesn’t intend to profit from the academy – rather, it regards the Ambitious Academy as a way to help build up South Africa.

Planning for the future

AM.CO.ZA’s ultimate aim for the Ambitious Academy is to enable South Africans to become entrepreneurs and thrive as business leaders.

It also understands that support is needed to realise this powerful vision, which is why AM.CO.ZA is currently seeking relationships with centres of higher learning to secure teachers to offer its learners the best possible experience.

Those with signage skills and an interest in teaching can contact AM.CO.ZA to learn more about taking part in this unique opportunity to help South Africans better themselves.

