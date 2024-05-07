Celebrate 30 Years of Connectivity with Chatz Connect!

Chatz Connect has been an integral part of the South African telecommunications landscape for three decades. With over 165 stores nationwide, we’re proud to be SA’s Largest Independent Dealer Channel, exclusively partnered with Vodacom.
Whether you’re in need of prepaid services, cash phones, airtime sales, or looking for the latest gadgets and accessories, Chatz Connect has you covered. Our commitment to providing top-notch connectivity solutions is unparalleled.
Don’t let the fast-paced world of mobile tech overwhelm you. Come chat with us at any of our stores nationwide, and let us help you find the perfect connectivity solution tailored to your needs.
Join us in commemorating our 30th birthday as we kick off an exhilarating competition filled with fantastic prizes! From 7 May to 6 June 2024, you have the chance to participate in an exclusive opportunity to win some amazing rewards.
Entry is simple – either sign up for a new contract with Chatz Connect or upgrade your existing contract during the Competition Period. Remember, only contracts signed or upgraded within this timeframe will be eligible for entry.
What’s up for grabs? Prepare to be amazed by the array of prizes, including but not limited to:
- 2x Xiaomi Robot vacuum E10
- 2x Xiaomi Smart Fan
- 2x Xiaomi Smart Speaker
- 2x Xiaomi 6.5L Airfryer
- 1x Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5
- 1x Gas Braai
- 1x Eco Flow UPS
- 100x Samsung 10,000mAh Powerbank
- 100x Samsung Travel Chargers
- Your share of a R100,000 Cash (Prizes distributed as R50,000, R30,000, and R20,000)
- 4x realme C67 devices
- 30x OPPO Enco Buds W12
- 100x Honor Choice Buds X3 Lite
- 2x Dyson V8 Vacuum cleaner
- 2x Huawei FreeClip and Huawei Watch GT4
- Huawei Matebook D14 i3
- 5x R1000 Pick n Pay vouchers
- R50,000 Travel Voucher
Winners will be chosen randomly from all eligible entries received during the Competition Period, so make sure to get your entry in on time.
