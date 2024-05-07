Celebrate 30 Years of Connectivity with Chatz Connect!

Chatz Connect has been an integral part of the South African telecommunications landscape for three decades. With over 165 stores nationwide, we’re proud to be SA’s Largest Independent Dealer Channel, exclusively partnered with Vodacom.

Whether you’re in need of prepaid services, cash phones, airtime sales, or looking for the latest gadgets and accessories, Chatz Connect has you covered. Our commitment to providing top-notch connectivity solutions is unparalleled.

Don’t let the fast-paced world of mobile tech overwhelm you. Come chat with us at any of our stores nationwide, and let us help you find the perfect connectivity solution tailored to your needs.

Join us in commemorating our 30th birthday as we kick off an exhilarating competition filled with fantastic prizes! From 7 May to 6 June 2024, you have the chance to participate in an exclusive opportunity to win some amazing rewards.

Entry is simple – either sign up for a new contract with Chatz Connect or upgrade your existing contract during the Competition Period. Remember, only contracts signed or upgraded within this timeframe will be eligible for entry.

What’s up for grabs? Prepare to be amazed by the array of prizes, including but not limited to:

2x Xiaomi Robot vacuum E10

Xiaomi Robot vacuum E10 2x Xiaomi Smart Fan

Xiaomi Smart Fan 2x Xiaomi Smart Speaker

Xiaomi Smart Speaker 2x Xiaomi 6.5L Airfryer

Xiaomi 6.5L Airfryer 1x Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 1x Gas Braai

Gas Braai 1x Eco Flow UPS

Eco Flow UPS 100x Samsung 10,000mAh Powerbank

Samsung 10,000mAh Powerbank 100x Samsung Travel Chargers

Samsung Travel Chargers Your share of a R100,000 Cash (Prizes distributed as R50,000, R30,000, and R20,000)

4x realme C67 devices

realme C67 devices 30x OPPO Enco Buds W12

OPPO Enco Buds W12 100x Honor Choice Buds X3 Lite

Honor Choice Buds X3 Lite 2x Dyson V8 Vacuum cleaner

Dyson V8 Vacuum cleaner 2x Huawei FreeClip and Huawei Watch GT4

Huawei FreeClip and Huawei Watch GT4 Huawei Matebook D14 i3

5x R1000 Pick n Pay vouchers

R1000 Pick n Pay vouchers R50,000 Travel Voucher

Winners will be chosen randomly from all eligible entries received during the Competition Period, so make sure to get your entry in on time.

