Wigwag announces launch of Webflow and Squarespace payment integration

WigWag, powered by payments infrastructure leader Stitch, has partnered with the team at e-commerce hosting platform Foxy.io to bring Webflow and Squarespace e-commerce payment capabilities to South Africa.

This integration will enable Webflow and Squarespace entrepreneurs, designers, and website builders to accept localised payment methods in South Africa for the first time.

The importance of this step forward for e-commerce in South Africa cannot be overstated.

In South Africa, consumers spend about 10% of their disposable income on e-commerce, and 63% of e-commerce shoppers say that easy and secure payments are important in choosing one retailer over another.

How it works

With WigWag, Foxy.io integration merchants can now offer customers a simple, secure, and localised checkout experience, ensuring seamless transactions every time.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Webflow and Squarespace to make e-commerce more accessible and convenient for businesses in South Africa,” says Danielle Laity, General Manager at Wigwag.

“With this integration, entrepreneurs and website builders can now offer local and international customers a seamless checkout experience, ultimately driving local growth and success in the ever-expanding e-commerce market.”

To accept payments on their Squarespace and Webflow websites, businesses must simply follow these steps:

Create a Foxy and WigWag account. Add the Foxy plugin to their Webflow or Squarespace site. On the Foxy admin page, select WigWag as the payment option. Input their WigWag API keys into Foxy. That’s it!

For more information about Wigwag and its payment solutions, visit wigwag.me.

About Wigwag

Wigwag is a payments company dedicated to serving online businesses in South Africa by enabling them to accept card payments from local and international banks.

With a focus on simplicity, ease of use, and top-notch customer service, Wigwag’s mission is to empower entrepreneurs and small businesses to sell online quickly and efficiently with a bouquet of plug-and-play solutions.

WigWag is powered by payments infrastructure company Stitch, and offers products that make getting paid easy – complete with the highest quality support.

With WigWag, you can get set up and start transacting quickly and with as little admin as possible.

