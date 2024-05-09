Mirror Trading International liquidator issues urgent legal instruction to investors and members

Investrust, the liquidators of the Mirror Trading International (MTI) crypto scheme, has published the following statement to investors and members:

The liquidators of MTI have obtained an order in the High Court of South Africa (Western Cape Division), authorising substituted service of summonses issued by the liquidators against investors/members who withdrew more bitcoin from MTI than the number of bitcoin invested in MTI by them. In those summonses the liquidators claim return, alternatively payment of the value, of the bitcoin so withdrawn in excess of the bitcoin invested.

Each investor/member against whom summons has been issued can access it by accessing the MTI database through the aforesaid link, and using the unique logon particulars chosen when the member/investor registered as a member/investor of MTI.

In the event that a member/investor does not recall a password, a password reset facility will be available.

In simple language

In simpler terms, the liquidators have been granted legal permission to serve a summons against investors/members wherein they are claiming that MTI investors and members that have withdrew more bitcoin than they placed into the MTI scheme, return, alternatively pay the value of, the difference.

To access the summons, investors and members must click on this link and log on with the same details they previously used to log onto their MTI profile.

Any queries can be directed to the liquidators – Investrust – at [email protected].

About the MTI liquidation

MTI was placed under provisional liquidation on 29 December 2020, and Investrust has been appointed as part of the scheme’s liquidators.

Click here to view the court order.