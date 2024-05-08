How to get your executives interviewed on What’s Next with Aki – South Africa’s most popular ICT podcast

What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou is the most popular ICT video podcast in South Africa, making it the best platform for your company’s executives to stand out as industry leaders.

With over 6 million views to date – and continuing to go from strength to strength – the country’s top business owners, executives, and purchasing decision-makers all watch What’s Next to keep up with the latest trends and topics.

This powerful audience is the reason South Africa’s top CEOs and business leaders take part in the podcast as interview guests.

These prominent executives include:

Shameel Joosub – Vodacom Group CEO

Deon Geyser – Liquid SA CEO

Hylton Kallner – Discovery Bank CEO

Michael Jordaan – Bank Zero Co-founder

Gian Visser – Afrihost CEO

Dr Angus Hay – Africa Data Centres Regional Executive for South Africa

Danie Matthee – OUTsurance CEO

Justin Hume – Samsung South Africa VP

Craig Roberts – Mazda Southern Africa MD

Get interviewed on What’s Next

Your company executives can join this impressive list by taking part in a What’s Next interview.

This is guaranteed to provide both the executive being interviewed and your business with exceptional exposure – thanks to your interview being published on

MyBroadband, the What’s Next website, YouTube, Facebook, and Spotify.

To find out more about taking part in What’s Next, click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.