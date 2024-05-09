How Huawei won the 2024 MyBroadband Award for Best Mobile Network Vendor

Huawei is the winner of the prestigious 2024 MyBroadband Award for Best Mobile Network Vendor.

The global technology giant has consistently demonstrated its commitment to South Africa and Africa.

It considers the regions as crucial components of its global strategy, as proven by the fact that its connectivity equipment is used in South Africa’s top mobile networks.

Independent testing conducted through the MyBroadband Speed Test Android app has unequivocally proven that Huawei’s connectivity equipment outperforms its competitors across South Africa’s two major networks – Vodacom and MTN.

It is the sole 5G equipment provider to Telkom, too.

Networking is the future

Huawei Sub-Saharan Africa President Leo Chen previously said that the company believes robust and reliable networking infrastructure is critical to society’s success.

“In the future, more people, things, and applications will be connected,” said Chen.

“This process will generate far more data than it does today. So, we need a more secure, reliable, and developed network to act as the foundation for digitalisation.”

Huawei’s unrivalled 5G networking hardware serves as this foundation in South Africa and is bringing the full benefits of 5G to communities across the country.

This makes it a worthy winner of the 2024 MyBroadband Award for Best Mobile Network Vendor.