Here’s why MTN Business won the 2024 MyBroadband Award for Best Business ICT Solutions Provider

MTN Business boasts an extensive market presence, high client satisfaction, and a reputation for innovation.

These elements helped the company win the prestigious 2024 MyBroadband Award for Best Business ICT Solutions Provider.

This victory is important for MTN Business, which is aggressively transitioning from a Telco to a TechCo.

The journey has seen MTN Business partner extensively with leading technology vendors like Microsoft, and expand from its own telecommunications infrastructure into a diverse range of business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-business-to-consumer (B2B2C) solutions.

It has also developed extensive capabilities to craft and deliver bespoke solutions to its numerous business clients.

MTN’s unrivalled network infrastructure

At the heart of these solutions sits MTN’s world-class network, which gives MTN Business a clear advantage over other local ICT solutions providers.

Thanks to this network, MTN Business can combine world-class products and services from the top global ICT vendors, with unrivalled connectivity in South Africa, to deliver a holistic solution to any business’s challenges.

By working with MTN Business, businesses will access more efficient processes and increased savings on their digital infrastructure and services.

MTN Business boasts a large list of satisfied clients, and is a deserving winner of the 2024 MyBroadband Award for Best Business ICT Solutions Provider.