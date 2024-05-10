Afrihost won the 2024 MyBroadband Award for Best Broadband ISP – Here’s why

Afrihost is the winner of the 2024 MyBroadband Award for Best Broadband ISP.

Having also won the award in 2023, Afrihost continues to impress its South African customers.

It stands apart from its competitors regarding product variety, quality, and customer satisfaction across its various offerings, including:

Fibre

Fixed LTE

Fixed 5G

ADSL

Mobile

The customer is key

Afrihost is known for putting its customers first, ensuring it maintains its edge over its competitors.

It continues to rank at the top of the Analytico brand strength ratings for ISPs by delivering excellent customer service and maintaining the highest quality in its various broadband offerings.

It also focuses on innovation, such as its AirMobile MVNO service – which runs on MTN’s network.

This service was recently relaunched with a new app and website, support for eSIMs, and direct sign-ups.

MyBroadband’s extensive research has found that AirMobile is now the most affordable MVNO on MTN’s network for heavy data users.

This, combined with an easy signup process, is evidence of Afrihost’s commitment to its customers.

An excellent success story

One of the major reasons behind Afrihost’s success is that it has never forgotten its roots.

Afrihost was launched from a room in CEO Gian Visser’s mother’s home 25 years ago and quickly set about disrupting the South African Internet market.

At the time, the main hosting companies charged approximately R550 per month for a basic hosting package, but Afrihost undercut these companies and offered options from only R150 per month.

It once again undercut its competitors when it entered the DSL sector in 2009, offering drastically lower per-GB pricing.

These strategies transformed the South African Internet industry for the better – and as the winner of the 2024 MyBroadband Award for Best Broadband ISP, it is clear Afrihost continues to put its users first.