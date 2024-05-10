Code College graduates – Work-ready from day one

Code College graduates make the best hires for employers looking for software developers and coders who can hit the ground running because they enter the job market with a perfect combination of academic knowledge and a good practical skill set.

This is thanks to Code College’s industry-renowned bootcamps, which equip their learners with the competencies necessary to be work-ready from day one.

Code College trusts the success of its bootcamps so much that 75% of Code College students study under income share agreements (ISAs) that allow them to pay off their studies once they find a job.

Below, we unpack why we believe Code College graduates are a great fit for your business.

Having the right stuff

Code College’s formula for success starts at the recruitment phase. ISA Students who go through a boot camp are required to:

Have a matric pass where they passed pure mathematics or achieved an above-average overall matric pass.

Pass an aptitude test focused on analytical ability.

Complete an Intro to Programming course – which evaluates if the learner can complete the Code College bootcamp.

Code College has identified that these criteria are the best way to determine if an individual will be a good fit for their boot camps and your business.

Soft and hard skills

Once enrolled, Code College boot camp participants gain a comprehensive understanding of coding thanks to the robust curriculum.

The coursework covered has been fine-tuned through decades of hands-on, industry experience and employer feedback – including several important practical modules.

Students learn key, practical skills in these modules while collaborating to nurture a wide range of soft people skills and teamwork:

Presentations (normal and video)

Error-logging

Research

Peer support

Pair-programming

For pair programming, Code College also tracks how frequently students were drivers or navigators – ensuring learners get a balance of both.

A driver enters code, while the navigator reviews their work and makes suggestions where appropriate.

Students are also rotated through various leadership roles with tasks and assignments given to teams, pairs, or individuals.

As a result, Code College students can become ‘work-ready’ web developers in only four to six months, or Java software engineers in a year. That’s why they are called boot camps.

Coding languages

Code College ensures its students gain experience in a variety of coding languages and environments during its bootcamps to ensure they can adapt to any work environment.

Web Developer Bootcamps cover:

HTML

CSS, Tailwind CSS

JavaScript, TypeScript

NodeJS

React, NextJS

MERN Stack

MVC

REST

API Programming

Java Developer Bootcamps cover:

Everything in the Web Developer Bootcamp

The International Oracle Java Certification Syllabus

Spring Framework

Spring Data JDBC

Spring Data JPA

Spring with NoSQL

Spring Security

Oauth

Docker

This diverse range of coding languages and environments ensures Code College graduates can easily switch roles within your organisation once hired and adapt on the fly to other skills like C#.NET, PHP, and Python without spending excessive time upskilling them.

Hire Code College graduates today

Code College graduates are taking the South African software development market by storm, with top companies such as BMW, Standard Bank, Absa, Dimension Data, and Discovery employing them.

Click here to learn more about hiring Code College graduates and read more success stories here.