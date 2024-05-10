30 Years of Connectivity: Vodacom’s Milestones and Vision for the Future

Over the past three decades, Vodacom has cemented its position as a pioneer and leader in the telecommunications industry, shaping the digital landscape of South Africa and beyond.

From humble beginnings to groundbreaking innovations, Vodacom has consistently pushed boundaries, broadening connectivity and transforming lives.

As we celebrate Vodacom’s 30th anniversary, let’s take a journey through the milestones that have defined its remarkable journey.

When It All Began – 1994

Vodacom was founded in a joint deal between SA telecommunication company Telkom and multinational mobile network Vodafone.

The network is turned on, kickstarting the era of connectedness in South Africa.

Empowering The Winds Of Change – 1994

At a time of massive change in South Africa, Vodacom gets involved in the first democratic elections, donating 1 250 cellphones to election officials, empowering them to ensure that the election are not only free and fair, but also run smoothly.

Backing The Springbok Dream – 1995

Vodacom got behind the South African national rugby team, the Springboks, as sponsors.

This made us a part of one of the country’s most unifying moments, as the team went on to win the 1995 Rugby World Cup.

Vodago Giving Mobile Network Connectivity To More People – 1996

With more and more South Africans needing connectivity, Vodacom launched Vodago, its prepaid service.

This made the mobile network more accessible and affordable, allowing the people of Mzansi to control their spending while getting connected.

Within the first month they gained 60 000 customers on prepaid.

Making The Internet Affordable For The Majority Of South Africa – 1998

Unlike today, in the 90’s, internet access wasn’t prevalent. But Vodacom changed this when they launched prepaid internet access, taking advantage of phones that were manufactured with onboard internet browsers.

This was a world first, and allowed Vodacom customers to access the then expensive internet at more affordable rates, from their phones.

Bringing 3G To Mzansi – 2004

Staying ahead of the has always been Vodacom’s driving force, and upgrading to 3G was one way of doing that.

But it did more than put them on the front foot, it also changed the internet for many South Africans, opening the door for high bandwidth functions like video calls, TV apps and other capabilities that weren’t possible on older network models like GSM, GPRS and EDGE.

Further Improving The Internet Landscape – 2012

Vodacom is the first network to launch LTE in South Africa. This wasn’t just improved bandwidth and overall performance, but actually allowed users to tether from their phone to a computer, improving the internet experience for those who couldn’t afford wired connections.

Officially SA’s Most Reliable Network – 2023

They had been saying it for a while, but it was confirmed that Vodacom is SA’s most reliable network.

The findings were based on a report provided by independent benchmarking organisation umlaut, and served as undeniable proof that Vodacom is keeping South African connected without fail.

Celebrating 30 Years Of Making A difference In South Africa – 2024

Vodacom Celebrates 30 years of being Mzansi’s most recognised network by giving back to their customers in the form of various activations and initiatives.

As Vodacom looks back on 30 years of unparalleled success, it also sets its sights on the future with unwavering determination and vision.

With a legacy of innovation, a commitment to social responsibility, and a relentless pursuit of excellence, Vodacom continues to lead the charge towards a more connected, empowered, and inclusive society.

