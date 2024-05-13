SKYWORTH and BMW take 2024 Simola Hillclimb by storm

SKYWORTH South Africa is proud to have sponsored BMW South Africa at the 2024 Simola Hillclimb – where the pair took the event by storm.

The Simola Hillclimb took place from 2-5 May 2024 and showcased BMW’s awesome vehicles, which competed for the title of King of the Hill.

SKYWORTH South Africa was a proud sponsor of the BMW team and was excited to work with such a reputable brand.

The event featured the debut of the 295kW BMW iX5 Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle – the first hydrogen-powered entrant in the Simola Hillclimb’s history.

BMW’s lineup also included the new 442kW i5 M60 xDrive, driven by racing legend Deon Joubert, and the powerful BMW M4 Competition xDrive, driven by Cristiano Verolini.

SKYWORTH collaborated with Black Ribbon Simulations to sponsor the exciting GT simulator that were available at the event, too.

The event was a massive success, packed with awesome racing and stunning vehicles, and SKYWORTH South Africa was honoured to be a part of it.

BMW and SKYWORTH

BMW South Africa approached SKYWORTH South Africa to be a sponsor at this year’s event thanks to SKYWORTH’s association with DesignWorks – a BMW Group company.

The collaboration between SKYWORTH and DesignWorks culminated in several high-quality, stylish BM-branded products unveiled at SKYWORTH’s MEGATECH Global Tour Launch in August last year.

These products were displayed in the hospitality suite at the Simola Climb event, and included the following:

SXF9850 OLED TV

Featuring BMW’s branding and leather built into the stand – like the leather in BMW vehicles.

SRM-500WP fridge

Featuring the iconic BMW leather in-laid design on the handles, and BMW’s famous orange ambient lighting.

BM58 washing machine

Featuring the iconic BMW leather in-laid design on the handles, and BMW’s famous orange ambient lighting.

This partnership makes it clear that BMW and SKYWORTH share a similar attitude towards their products.

Both brands believe a product should combine form and function for a more complete user experience.

In the case of BMW, this comprises cars that look stylish and drive like a dream. SKYWORTH takes a similar approach to its appliances, which offer a premium design and unrivalled features and performance.

Innovation is critical

Another area where both brands thrive is innovation.

BMW showed its innovative nature once again when it debuted the BMW iX5 Hydrogen fuel cell vehicle at the Simola Hillclimb—the first time a hydrogen-powered vehicle had been driven at the event.

SKYWORTH is also well known for being a trailblazer in its sector, and achieved the following firsts in South Africa:

The first brand to introduce a borderless screen TV.

The first brand to introduce an Android OLED TV.

The first brand to launch a 100-inch QLED+ TV.

Both SKYWORTH and BMW remain committed to innovation in their respective industries.

Event photos

Check out awesome photos of BMW and SKYWORTH at the Simola Hillclimb, below.

