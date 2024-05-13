South Africa’s premier cloud conference here in July

MyBroadband’s 2024 Cloud Conference will take place on 11 July 2024 at The Venue in Melrose Arch.

It is the premier cloud conference in South Africa and will feature South Africa’s top cloud, backup, data centre, hosting, and security providers and the solutions they offer.

The event is attended by South Africa’s top ICT executives who decide which cloud, data centre, and security products their companies use.

Aki Anastasiou will be the emcee for the conference, and he will be joined by the country’s foremost cloud experts as speakers and panellists.

Discussion topics will include cloud computing, data backup, disaster recovery, data centres and hosting, virtualisation, and cloud security.

South Africa’s top cloud, data centre, and hosting providers have partnered with MyBroadband to showcase their products and services.

The 2024 Cloud Conference partners include BCX, Vodacom Business, MTN Business, Open Access Data Centres, and Africa Data Centres.

Other conference sponsors are Cipherwave, Echo, Xneelo, Northbound Networks, and Rackzar.

Registrations now open

Registrations for the 2024 MyBroadband Cloud Security Conference are now open, and you can secure your spot today using the following details.

Register here: 2024 MyBroadband Cloud & Security Conference

Voucher code: MyBroadband2024

Your ticket will give you access to the entire event, including all the presentations, the expo area, and several exciting giveaways.