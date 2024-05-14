Discover the Future of Connectivity with Zinwave

Imagine stepping into any building – whether it’s a shopping mall, a hospital, or your corporate office—and instantly having super-fast cell service, no matter where you are in the building.

That’s what Zinwave does.

Zinwave is a technology that enhances wireless communication inside buildings, ensuring your mobile phone works perfectly even in places it usually doesn’t, like elevators or basements.

What’s even more exciting is that Zinwave supports not just cellular signals, but also two-way radios and public safety communications.

Zinwave’s impressive functionality has ensured its ultra-wideband RF-over-fibre solutions are extremely popular globally, having been implemented in over 850 systems across 26 countries.

Wilson Electronics acquires Zinwave

Bolton Technical, Wilson Electronics’ sole African distributor, is proud to announce the recent acquisition of Zinwave by Wilson Electronics.

This strategic move heralds a new chapter of enhanced wireless connectivity across the continent.

The acquisition will positively impact sectors such as healthcare, education, hospitality, warehousing, corporate facilities, airports, and public safety.

Jason Gaizley, Managing Director at Bolton Technical, highlighted the significance of this acquisition:

“Adding Zinwave’s advanced technology to our offerings places us at the forefront of wireless coverage solutions in Africa,” said Gaizley.

“This is a monumental step for South Africa, and we look forward to the profound impact it will have on businesses and communities throughout the continent.”

How Zinwave works

Zinwave’s system operates by converting RF signals to optical signals.

These optical signals are transmitted through fibre to hubs on different floors or critical areas, before connecting to remote units and indoor antennas on each floor.

Watch the video below to learn more:

Key Features of Zinwave

Zimwave is a transformative technology thanks to its wide range of valuable features, including:

Ultra-Wideband – Covers all frequencies from 150MHz to 5 GHz with one hardware setup, supporting every <5GHz Mobile Network Operator Band.

– Covers all frequencies from 150MHz to 5 GHz with one hardware setup, supporting every <5GHz Mobile Network Operator Band. Multi Technology – Compatible with technologies like TDD, FDD, P25, TETRA, DMR, LTE, WCDMA, and GSM, including MIMO on a single hardware layer.

– Compatible with technologies like TDD, FDD, P25, TETRA, DMR, LTE, WCDMA, and GSM, including MIMO on a single hardware layer. Futureproof – Allows the addition of new frequencies and technologies without hardware or software changes.

– Allows the addition of new frequencies and technologies without hardware or software changes. Efficient – Low power usage with high output, delivering 25 dBm composite power to each antenna.

– Low power usage with high output, delivering 25 dBm composite power to each antenna. Reliable – Industry-leading reliability with a return rate below 0.5%, maintained through rigorous quality control and compliance with major regulatory standards.

Bolton Technical

Bolton Technical helps you get the most out of these features through expert consultation, site surveys, system design, seamless installation, and comprehensive support for Zinwave integrations throughout Africa.

Bolton is a frontrunner in wireless communication solutions in South Africa and the sole distributor of Wilson Electronics brands in Africa.

Bolton Technical provides essential products for boosting cellular connectivity, including cellular repeaters, antennas, RF accessories, and Distributed Antenna Systems (DAS).

Its commitment to advanced technology and exceptional service continues to drive connectivity advancements across the continent.

