Logicalis enhances global security services with the launch of Intelligent Security

Logicalis, the global technology service provider delivering next-generation digital managed services, has today announced the launch of Intelligent Security, a blueprint approach to its global security portfolio designed to deliver proactive advanced security for customers worldwide.

Intelligent Security has been designed by Logicalis’ worldwide team of security specialists to give customers the most comprehensive observability and protection available.

It is based on tracking and analysing cyber threats and knowledge of the latest prevention methods deployed across its customer base.

Logicalis’ tenth annual CIO report surveys 1,000 CIOs globally and found that of the 83% of CIOs who experienced cyber-attacks in the last 12 months, only 43% feel prepared for another breach.

Designed to help CIOs manage these pressures, Intelligent Security will leverage Logicalis’s security capabilities as well as its relationships with global partners such as Cisco and Microsoft, where it has the highest levels of security accreditations.

Logicalis CTO Toby Alock said:

“Many organisations focus on one area of the security fabric; we recognise in today’s cyber security landscape there are no silos; organisations must look across the entire footprint, from secure connectivity, securing the cloud, securing the hybrid worker and weaving secure operations across the entire organisation”.

The Intelligent Security global portfolio delivers a concise and comprehensive proposition for customers, including:

Advisory: Providing customers with a range of advisory services dedicated to helping them understand their security needs and identify the right solutions for their business.

Secure workplace: Securing worker communications and devices as remote working continues to impact the workplace security landscape.

Securing worker communications and devices as remote working continues to impact the workplace security landscape. Secure connectivity: Enforcing zero trust security from edge-to-edge, ensuring networks are robust enough to enable safe IoT, 5G and edge computing.

Enforcing zero trust security from edge-to-edge, ensuring networks are robust enough to enable safe IoT, 5G and edge computing. Secure hybrid cloud: Safeguarding cloud environments to ensure data, applications, and IT resources are safe.

Safeguarding cloud environments to ensure data, applications, and IT resources are safe. Secure Operations: Providing 24/7/365 best practice proactive threat detection and incident response, across three global security regions, using AI and automation to identify and triage.

In addition to the Intelligent Security global portfolio, the company is announcing several key investments in cyber skills and capabilities to bolster its position as a global leader in security services.

Expanding the Managed Security (SOC) team in Portugal, which currently serves customers across EMEA, including the UK, Ireland and Germany

Partnering with Cisco to develop a Cyber Academy and a pipeline of qualified cybersecurity graduates into the EMEA Security team

Partnering with local universities in Portugal to develop an Intern program, which helps develop cybersecurity skills to serve the EMEA region and beyond.

Logicalis continues to prove its robust security offer by achieving Microsoft-verified Managed Extended Detection and Response (MXDR) Partner Status, launching Cisco Powered Intelligent Connectivity, built on zero-trust security, and being one of only six partners globally working with Cisco to develop an XDR proposition and enhance its Cisco security capabilities.

Intelligent Security will be underpinned by Logicalis’ Digital Fabric Platform, providing CIOs with deeper-level insights and recommendations to enhance the performance of their entire digital ecosystem.

Toby Alock concludes, “We are at a pivotal point as security threats grow in scale and sophistication. CIOs and IT leaders are rethinking security in the era of AI and considering whether they have the in-house skills necessary to operate safely.

Logicalis has seen a 300% surge in demand globally for Managed Security services in the past 12 months.

Our customers are looking for a holistic, proactive approach to navigating security; we believe our simplified portfolio, our partnerships, and our investments in cyber talent for the next generation will deliver customers what they need: AI ready Managed Security with governance and SOC Protection wherever they are in the world”.

For more info on Logicalis Intelligent Security click here.