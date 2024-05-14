Start 2025 in luxury with a cruise on the new Queen Anne

Cunard’s newest cruise ship, Queen Anne, embarked on its maiden voyage earlier this month – and South African cruise enthusiasts can now book 2025 cruises that will be gracing the shores of Cape Town on this luxurious ship through Whitestar Cruise and Travel.

Queen Anne embodies Cunard’s nearly 200 years of pioneering ocean travel and stands out among the world’s top cruise lines.

Across Queen Anne’s 14 decks, passengers will enjoy Cunard’s much-loved signature venues and a wide range of premium entertainment facilities.

This includes the Pavilion, which provides the ideal relaxation spot – on either a deckchair with a good book, or by cooling off with a peaceful swim.

It also features a specially designed glass dome roof that can be retracted in warmer weather – ensuring that you can enjoy this facility no matter the temperature.

Another wonderful facility on Queen Anne is the Bright Lights Society – a show bar inspired by the bold electric light installations and neon colours of the past.

A first for a Cunard ship, the Bright Lights Society provides a memorable experience thanks to its witty host and a wide range of performers and musicians.

Queen Anne also has an array of exclusive treatment rooms and a private spa suite for guests who want to unwind in complete comfort.

World-class restaurants

When you are not relaxing or enjoying world-class entertainment, Queen Anne has many dining options that cater to every palette.

The Golden Lion offers refined pub favourites with laid-back lunches and dinners complemented by a wide range of drinks – including wines, real ale on tap, and beers local to the regions you’ll visit.

A Cabana bar provides another option for an exotic cocktail, serving as a tropical beach bar and featuring a vibrant menu.

Queen Anne’s Main Restaurant is one of the most sophisticated restaurants at sea and offers a wide range of options.

Tables are reserved for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, and you’ll enjoy a wide range of dishes – with everything from Poached Quails Egg to a Croquette of Suckling Pig on offer.

Using only the finest ingredients from across the world, every meal you have will be a memorable experience, enhanced by exceptional wines and impeccable service.

Be one of the first to sail on her maiden voyage to South Africa, her maiden world voyage, or embark on a future adventure. Queen Anne promises an experience unlike any other.

