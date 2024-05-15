New store, pick, pack and deliver warehouse in Cape Town

Looking for outsourced ecommerce logistics fulfilment in Cape Town? M24 Logistics, a division of Media24 with experts in the warehousing and distribution of products for B2B and B2C merchants serving the African market, has opened a new state-of-the-art warehouse in Montague Gardens.

The warehouse has capacity for 30 000 square metres and is geared to serve a range of big players in the B2B and e-commerce market, as well as cater for SMEs.

“Businesses who want to reduce their supply chain costs and want us to store, pick, and pack while enabling faster and lower cost deliveries in Cape Town and surrounds will benefit,” said Justin Langeveld, general manager of M24 Logistics.

M24 Logistics has a distribution network extending to more than 30 countries across Africa and offers fine picking.

Langeveld said that, as online spending trends continue to soar, there will be an exponential growth in the need for warehouses.

“M24 Logistics have an array of couriers which we manage on behalf of our clients, collaborating with an efficient call centre. This means a business owner does not need to deal with tracking parcels.”

“Our warehouse’s management system provides real-time visibility on every item at any stage of the operational process.”

“Intelligent picking sequencing and mobile devices maximises picking efficiencies, reducing costs, and increasing picking speed, while our extensive Wi-Fi network and back-ups ensure uninterrupted operations.”

“In addition to this, our operations also include intelligent conveyor infrastructure, pick-to-light solutions, and state of the art security systems.”

For more information, contact [email protected] or click here.