MTN announced as Event Partner for the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference

MTN is an official Event Partner of the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference.

As a giant of the local ICT industry, MTN is well-positioned to help its clients leverage the full benefits of the cloud.

It works with top global vendors to offer a wide range of high-quality cloud services while also boasting the ability to design and implement world-class bespoke solutions.

As an Event Partner of the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference, MTN is reaffirming its position as a top player in the South African cloud industry.

2024 Cloud and Security Conference

Popular technology personality Aki Anastasiou is the host of the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference, which will take place at The Venue in Melrose Arch on 11 July 2024.

It is South Africa’s premier cloud and security event in South Africa, and will be attended by the country’s top ICT executives and decision-makers.

These attendees will learn more about the following topics from industry leaders:

Cloud Computing

Cloud Security

Virtualisation

Data Centres and Hosting

Data Backup and Disaster Recovery

Simoné Botha, Head of Events at Broad Media, said that the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference will be the best edition of the annual event yet.

“We always look forward to hosting these events and for 2024, we’re particularly excited thanks to the impressive roster of ICT experts and professionals who will be attending,” said Botha.

“We are excited to have MTN – a South African ICT giant – as an Event Partner, as it underscores the industry importance of the 2024 Cloud and Security Conference.”

If you would like your company to be promoted at the top cloud event in South Africa, contact Cara Muller to learn more.

View photos from the 2023 conference, below.