Boston IT Solutions South Africa expands offerings with best-in-class networking and security technologies

Boston IT Solutions South Africa, a unit of Boston Limited and a leading provider of custom IT systems and services in Africa, has announced a strategic expansion of its offerings.

It will now offer best-in-class networking infrastructure, wireless solutions, network security, and advanced cybersecurity solutions that safeguard digital assets and mitigate potential risks and vulnerabilities.

The company has also established a Centre of Excellence, located in South Africa, to test and evaluate these technologies, backed by a certified pre- and post-sales technical support team.

As it pursues an end-to-end full-stack solution, Boston IT Solutions South Africa has entered into strategic partnerships with Arista, H3C, and Radware.

Additional solutions will be added as the company continues to invite first-to-market technology vendors who seek a local or regional partner.

This expansion is built on the company’s 30-year success in providing high-performance server and storage solutions.

“Customers demand agility, support, cost-effectiveness and high ROI to meet evolving needs. That is exactly what drives the selection and delivery of our solutions with an engineering-led customer centric approach,” said Esti Bosch, Manager of Networking and Security at Boston IT Solutions South Africa.

“With a certified sales and support force who act as trusted advisors to customers, Boston aims to provide flexible, adaptive and well-supported solutions that fit within budget expectations and generate value.”

Benjamin Kewley, Senior Pre-sales Engineer, Boston IT Solutions South Africa, added: “We have worked with leading worldwide technology partners across enterprise, cloud and HPC segments to build the most up-to-date lab and testing environment.”

“We encourage our partners to leverage this, providing end-users with the ability to test and perform proof-of-concept assurance.”

Behind the expansion

This decision to expand into networking and security aligns with the industry’s growing need for efficient data movement and end-to-end data security, driven by digital transformation, artificial intelligence, high-performance computing, and regulatory compliance.

With offices across the globe, the company is well-positioned to meet the increasing demand for robust networking and data security in Africa.

“As a leading provider of end-to-end IT solutions in Africa, Boston is privileged to serve some of the most advanced and demanding customer environments in the world,” said Chris Coetzee, Business Director of Boston IT Solutions South Africa.

“This has provided Boston with a front-row seat to emerging applications and IT needs. We look forward to continuing to serve our customers with excellence, agility, and innovation,”

To find out more about Boston IT Solutions South Africa and its range of Networking and Security solutions, please contact Esti Bosch.

To find out more about partner onboarding at Boston IT Solutions South Africa, please complete this form.