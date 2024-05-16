Win 4 years free Home LTE from Axxess

Axxess is South Africa’s top Telkom LTE provider, receiving the Telkom Consumer Award as the best LTE provider for the fourth year.

Axxess has announced an exciting competition where you can win 4 years of Free Home LTE to mark this achievement.

Weekly prizes will also be won throughout the promotion, which runs for the next six weeks.

Entering the competition is easy. New clients can simply sign up for uncapped Telkom LTE and existing clients can upgrade from capped to uncapped Telkom LTE to enter the competition.

Axxess clients already on Uncapped Telkom LTE will automatically be entered into the draw.

Why choose Home LTE with Axxess?

LTE is an affordable option for connectivity, starting from only R299/month. Various packages are available, so there’s value and choice to suit specific needs.

LTE is an excellent backup option or a cost effective alternative to Fibre.

Setting up the LTE service is quick and easy, saving time by not waiting for lengthy installations. Once the LTE router has been received, the service is active.

The flexibility of a month-to-month service with no contracts and access to a 24/7 call support centre ensures convenience.

Choose an LTE package that suits your needs.

With flexible packages, easy setup, and reliable support, Axxess is the most popular choice for Home LTE, trusted by thousands of clients and Business Partners in South Africa.

Get Uncapped Home LTE from as little as R299 per month