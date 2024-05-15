Huawei Watch Fit 3 launched in South Africa – The ultimate health-tracking smartwatch

Huawei has officially launched its cutting-edge Watch Fit 3 smartwatch in South Africa.

MyBroadband was invited to attend the 14 May launch event in Johannesburg, and we were impressed by this device thanks to its impressive screen, battery life, and comprehensive health and fitness tracking.

Huawei has also ensured that these extensive features will be accessible at an affordable recommended retail price of R2,999 for the Watch Fit 3.

“If you look at wearables in general, there’s quite a large barrier to entry, especially for something that has functionality like this,” said Huawei South Africa Vice President of Operations Akhram Mohamed.

“We want to make it more accessible. It takes time, but we think we finally got it right.”

Display and health features

The Watch Fit 3 features a 1.82-inch Huawei Hybrid AMOLED display with an ultra-narrow bezel.

This screen is larger than the prior Watch Fit models and has a peak brightness of 1,500 nits – complete with automatic brightness adjustment.

Thanks to this lighting technology, you will have an enjoyable and immersive experience regardless of the conditions. This ensures you can always easily access the Watch Fit 3’s range of advanced health monitoring features.

Headlining the health features is the new Huawei TruSleep 4.0 science-based sleep tracker, which can accurately record your sleeping patterns.

The tracker then generates personalised suggestions to help you improve your sleep quality.

The Huawei Watch Fit 3 also comes with upgraded TruSeen 5.5 health monitoring that keeps track of your heart rate and efficiently analyses your workout routines and daily health.

Combined, these features allow you to live a healthier and happier life.

Modern and efficient

An impressive battery powers the stylish and feature-rich Huawei Watch Fit 3, supporting up to 10 days of use with a single charge.

If you’re short on time, you can also get a full day’s worth of power with only 10 minutes of charge.

This is ideal if you forget to charge your watch overnight, as you can plug it in while you get ready for work, and it will be ready for the day ahead before you leave home.

When the Watch Fit 3’s battery and quick charging are combined with its extensive health features, elegant design, and affordable price, you have a strong contender for the ultimate fitness-focused smartwatch in its segment in South Africa.

