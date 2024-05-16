All inverters are not created equal – Why South Africans need a TBB inverter

Joule Energy Solutions sells and distributes world-class energy products designed to handle South Africa’s erratic electricity supply from the grid.

The company emphasises that a common oversight among South Africans when selecting a load-shedding solution, particularly an inverter, is choosing brands that are known for their reliability in countries with stable power supply. These brands often fail to effectively address the distinctive challenges posed by South Africa’s electricity issues.

“We have had lots of engineers looking into what the best inverter solution is for South Africans in particular, where we do not have a stable grid and instead incur regular power spikes that significantly reduce the lifespan of many of the most well-known inverters,” said Joule Energy Solutions Country Manager, Heyn Wolmarans.

High-frequency vs low-frequency inverters

As a backup power system is a long-term investment, it is hugely important that you choose a reliable solution that is built to last in local conditions.

The transformer-based inverters are more durable and capable of handling bigger inductive loads with power surges without sacrificing reliability. Their primary advantage lies in their capacity to filter out disruptive power spikes before they reach your essential equipment.

This is due to the ‘flywheel effect’ of absorbing power surges by the iron core in the transformer. Common inductive loads with a high starting current include equipment such as pumps (aircon, pool, borehole, heat, irrigation), compressors, fridges, washing machines, dryers, etc. These types of inverters have been used by well-known premium European inverter brands for years.

In contrast, high-frequency inverters consisting of high frequency switching transistors have a smaller tolerance towards power surges from the power utility supplier, as well as high starting current from equipment. They thus lack this capability, leaving both the inverter and your appliances vulnerable to potential damage. Selecting a dependable

solution engineered to withstand local conditions is thus of utmost importance.

“We are already starting to see many of the popular high-frequency inverters encountering issues in South Africa, and this trend will increase significantly in the next few years,” said Wolmarans.

TBB inverters

Driven by a commitment to deliver dependable and cost-effective energy solutions to the residential, commercial, industrial, utility, and microgrid markets, Joule Energy Solutions conducted extensive testing on various inverter brands. Their aim was to align with a brand that could effectively cater to all these sectors.

TBB emerged as the optimal choice, providing a solution that perfectly aligns with its clients’ needs.

“We’ve tested TBB inverters substantially and they handle the South African power grid way better than the other products,” said Wolmarans.

Joule Energy Solutions is the sole distributor of TBB products in South Africa and has built a relationship with the brand that extends to South Africa-focused R&D as well as the establishment of specialised repair and training centres.

This aligns perfectly with the JES dedication to providing comprehensive support for TBB products nationwide.

“At Joule Energy Solutions, we prioritise building strong bonds with our suppliers and customers and have placed a key focus on trust and integrity. We use TBB products in our own homes because we truly believe that these are the best inverters for South African homes and businesses,” said Wolmarans.

