Celebrating a decade of innovation – Blackview South Africa marks 10 years of excellence

Blackview South Africa is proud to celebrate a significant milestone: 10 years of delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional service to our valued customers.

Since our inception in 2014, we have grown from a company known for producing high-quality rugged smartphones to a versatile technology provider offering a diverse range of technology products.

Our journey has been marked by innovation, expansion, and a commitment to meeting the needs of our clients across various industries.

A diverse product range

Blackview South Africa started with a robust and reliable rugged smartphone that was designed to withstand the toughest conditions.

Over the years, our product range has expanded significantly, and today, we offer an impressive lineup that also comprises high-performance mini Windows PCs, smartwatches, and tablets.

Our evolution reflects our dedication to providing solutions that cater to our customers’ dynamic and diverse needs.

Serving a broad spectrum of clients

Our products have been embraced by a wide variety of clients, including telecommunications companies, logistics, warehousing, architecture, mining, schools, and universities.

The versatility and durability of our devices have made them a favourite among professionals who demand reliability and performance.

Our commitment to quality and innovation has earned us the trust and loyalty of South Africans, and we are honoured to be a part of their daily lives and professional endeavours.

Embracing a new slogan: “Enjoy Smart Life”

Along with diversifying our offerings, we have updated our slogan to reflect our broader mission.

Our new slogan, “Enjoy Smart Life,” encapsulates our vision of providing smart, reliable, and enjoyable technology solutions for everyday life and work.

Whether through our rugged outdoor smartphones, sleek tablets, or powerful mini PCs, we aim to enhance our customers’ digital experiences.

Partnering with resellers and corporate clients

Blackview South Africa is committed to supporting resellers with attractive discount pricing.

Resellers can easily register on our website to take advantage of these benefits and offer our products to their customers.

We offer various payment options to make transactions smooth and convenient for everyone.

Blackview South Africa also provides tailored solutions that integrate seamlessly with the existing systems of corporate South African clients.

Our Mobile Device Management (MDM) solutions, for example, help businesses save on data costs and efficiently manage their devices remotely.

This service ensures that companies maintain control over their devices, enhancing productivity and security.

Experience our products

Our offices and retail store are based in Centurion Gauteng. (c/o Estcourt Ave &, Belfast St, Wierdapark, Centurion, 0157)

To experience the quality and performance of Blackview products firsthand, we invite potential clients to book a demo.

Our friendly and knowledgeable sales consultants are ready to showcase our offerings and help you find the perfect solution for your needs.

Contact us at 0875511587 or email us at [email protected] to schedule a demo and discover why Blackview is the trusted choice for technology enthusiasts and professionals alike.

We thank you for your support and trust in Blackview South Africa, and look forward to continuing our journey with you.

Together, we will continue to enjoy smart life and embrace the future of technology.