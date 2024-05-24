Presented by MyBroadband

MyBroadband corporate videos – The best way to showcase your events

24 May 2024

The best way to showcase your events is through videos that capture their highlights and atmosphere.

MyBroadband knows this, and offers a marketing package that will see our video production team record key moments of your event and produce a professional video for your business.

This includes the coverage of key moments at the event, b-roll footage of the venue and those in attendance, and interviews with key executives and guests.

By interviewing key role-players at your event, we also give your leadership team a platform to discuss the key messages they would like to get across.

As part of your corporate video package, you will receive the following:

  • Professional video shooting, production, and editing.
  • Professional executive and attendee interviews.
  • Video promotions on MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.
  • Original video file shared – with no usage restrictions.

Gallagher Convention Centre corporate video

An excellent example of a corporate video produced by MyBroadband can be seen below.

The video was part of a marketing campaign for Gallagher Convention Centre, in which Gallagher’s executives detailed the world-class services and venue offerings they offer to clients.

Once the video was approved by Gallagher, it was promoted on MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok – ensuring reach and viewability.

Click here to contact MyBroadband’s marketing team.

Latest news

Partner Content

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
MyBroadband corporate videos – The best way to showcase your events