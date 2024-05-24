MyBroadband corporate videos – The best way to showcase your events

The best way to showcase your events is through videos that capture their highlights and atmosphere.
MyBroadband knows this, and offers a marketing package that will see our video production team record key moments of your event and produce a professional video for your business.
This includes the coverage of key moments at the event, b-roll footage of the venue and those in attendance, and interviews with key executives and guests.
By interviewing key role-players at your event, we also give your leadership team a platform to discuss the key messages they would like to get across.
As part of your corporate video package, you will receive the following:
- Professional video shooting, production, and editing.
- Professional executive and attendee interviews.
- Video promotions on MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.
- Original video file shared – with no usage restrictions.
Gallagher Convention Centre corporate video
An excellent example of a corporate video produced by MyBroadband can be seen below.
The video was part of a marketing campaign for Gallagher Convention Centre, in which Gallagher’s executives detailed the world-class services and venue offerings they offer to clients.
Once the video was approved by Gallagher, it was promoted on MyBroadband, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok – ensuring reach and viewability.