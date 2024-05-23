Best South African software development company to build your mobile app

Codehesion is South Africa’s premier Android and iOS smartphone app development company with a reputation for delivering world-class software products.

This is why Codehesion is the first company many South African businesses contact when they want to build a new mobile app.

It has produced world-class mobile apps for many clients worldwide, including Hyundai, Leroy Merlin, Oppenheimer Generations, Peermont Global, and Midstream Estate.

Codehesion’s exceptional work was recognised at the Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards, where it won two awards.

The key to Codehesion’s success is employing only highly-skilled software engineers and computer scientists specialising in mobile app development.

This team allows Codehesion to develop Android and iOS apps faster and with better results than other companies.

This is why Codehesion was rated as one of South Africa’s most trusted software development companies in the 2024 MyBroadband IT enterprise survey.

Free consultation

Codehesion offers a free consultation to medium and large enterprises to make it easy to see what is needed to build a smartphone app.

This consultation process helps with planning the best route to develop the app and forecasting how much it is expected to cost.

