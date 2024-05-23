Accelerit announces new partnership to bring uncapped Internet to underserved South African communities

Accelerit, a leading South African telecommunications company, is proud to announce a groundbreaking partnership with a local VSAT provider to deliver uncapped satellite Internet connectivity to previously underserved and underdeveloped areas across South Africa.

This strategic alliance will bridge the digital divide, providing affordable, reliable, and unlimited internet access to a significant portion of the population.

This collaboration marks a pivotal moment in South Africa’s journey toward universal internet access.

With over 300 sites already operational in the Northern Cape and Mpumalanga, the initiative aims to expand to 1,000 sites by June 2024, ensuring that more South Africans can participate meaningfully in the digital economy.

Mandla Ngcobo, Founder of Accelerit, emphasized the critical importance of this project.

“Ensuring that all citizens are afforded the basic right to affordable uncapped internet connectivity is not just a luxury but a necessity in the modern world,” said Ngcobo.

“Access to the internet opens educational opportunities, enhances business prospects, and allows for better access to vital services.”

“This initiative will not only improve the quality of life for individuals but also contribute significantly to the economic development of these previously neglected and underserved communities.”

Driving Internet penetration

In India, a large-scale deployment of internet connectivity in rural areas led to a 40% increase in the number of small businesses operating online, significantly boosting local economies and improving living standards.

“By rolling out these 300 sites, we have already covered thousands of households, schools, and businesses with uncapped connectivity options,” said Ngcobo.

“This is just the beginning. Our goal to reach 1,000 sites by mid-2024 is ambitious, but it’s necessary to create a robust digital infrastructure.”

“In addition to improving educational outcomes, healthcare services, and economic opportunities, we expect to see a 25% increase in overall internet penetration and usage rates in these areas within the next year.”

Making an impact

The impact of this partnership cannot be overstated.

In regions where access to the internet has been historically limited or non-existent, communities will now experience the transformative power of connectivity. Students will access online learning resources, entrepreneurs will market their products and services to a broader audience, and families will stay connected with loved ones across the different provinces and the globe.

This venture is poised to attract significant investment opportunities as it demonstrates a clear commitment to inclusive growth and development.

Investors looking to make a meaningful impact will find this project a compelling opportunity to contribute to South Africa’s digital future.

Accelerit

Founded in 2011, Accelerit is a forward-thinking telecommunications company dedicated to providing innovative connectivity solutions across South Africa.

With a focus on affordability and reliability, Accelerit is committed to bridging the digital divide and ensuring that all South Africans have access to the opportunities that the internet provides.

