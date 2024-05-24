New eNCA poll shows the latest voter trends ahead of South African national elections

South Africans will be making their critical choices when they vote on May 29.

The 7th general election projections show significant changes in the South African political landscape.

With the surge in the number of political parties and candidates, some parties may well find that the outcomes will not be as decisive as in previous years.

As campaigns intensify, research suggests many South Africans are united by the idea of our country needing a fresh start.

In this, our second poll of South Africans’ sentiments leading up to the 29th of May National elections, political analysts, Jan Jan Joubert, R.W. Johnson and Wayne Sussman from MarkData, commissioned by eNCA, present findings from interviews with 3,046 households, representative of SA’s demographics.

Important points:

Interviews – Personal, one on one, and face-to-face.

– Personal, one on one, and face-to-face. Households – Ranged from metro to deep rural.

– Ranged from metro to deep rural. Languages – All SA official languages, in a language of choice.

– All SA official languages, in a language of choice. Data quality – There was a 30% back check to improve data quality, with a 1.8% margin of error.

View the findings below.

