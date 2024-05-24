Upgrade your home with unbeatable savings at LG’s Life’s Good Celebration Sale

Are you ready to take your household appliances to the next level?

LG Electronics is rolling out the red carpet with massive discounts on a wide array of products, including refrigerators, televisions, and air-conditioning units, all part of their highly anticipated Life’s Good Celebration Sale, running until 1 July, with specific deals running until 31 May.

“At LG, we believe that quality should come at a price everyone can afford,” emphasises Elena Yiallouris, Head of Marketing at LG Electronics South Africa.

“This philosophy is at the heart of our annual Life’s Good Celebration Sale, where we showcase our cutting-edge technologies at prices that will leave you pleasantly surprised.”

Cleaning appliances

If you’re in the market for a new dishwasher, look no further.

Say goodbye to stubborn stains with the LG QuadWash™ steam dishwasher, now available at the great price of R12,999.

This innovative appliance features TrueSteam™ technology for spotless dishes and is super quiet thanks to LG’s inverter direct drive motor.

Upgrade your laundry game with the LG 8.5 kg wash / 5 kg dryer combo, a must-have for any modern home.

This laundry powerhouse is now on sale for an irresistible R8,999, saving you a great deal.

With AI DD™ for personalised fabric care and steam technology for cleaner clothes, this combo offers both efficiency and functionality.

The best tech

Attention gamers! Dive into a world of immersive gaming with the LG 31.5-inch UltraGear™ QHD gaming monitor, now available at a discounted price of R4,999.

Experience the ultra-fast speed of 165Hz, allowing you to see every frame clearly and respond swiftly to your opponents.

With FreeSync™ premium technology, enjoy seamless, fluid movement in high-resolution, fast-paced games, making every gaming session a thrill.

Looking to enhance your home entertainment setup? The LG sale has you covered.

Find incredible savings on the state-of-the-art LG 55-inch OLED Smart TV, a visual masterpiece that delivers stunning picture quality, infinite contrast, perfect black, and rich vivid colour.

Powered by the only processor developed specifically for OLED, the α9 Ai Processor 4K Gen6 enhances sound and picture quality for a truly immersive viewing experience.

If bigger is better in your book, consider the LG 75-inch QNED 4K UHD Smart TV, usually priced at R36,999 but now available for only R29,999 during the sale.

Save a generous R7,000 on this television that boasts Quantum Dot and NanoCell technology for richer, more accurate colours in stunning 4K quality.

The 120Hz native panel guarantees smooth motion during sports and action-packed scenes, while gaming enthusiasts can enjoy a powerful gaming experience in 4K @120Hz with AMD FreeSync, VRR and game optimiser.

Crank up the volume at your next poolside party or braai with the LG XBOOM Portable Bluetooth Party Speaker. Experience 250W output with up to 18 hours of battery-powered play time.

Bring your music to life with custom text and dynamic lighting features via the XBOOM app, ensuring that every beat is just right for you.

And the best part? You’ll be saving R2,000 on this must-have gadget!

Cooling appliances

The LG ThinQ™ app seamlessly integrates with LG’s range of home appliances.

This includes the 617 litre side-by-side refrigerator featuring an ice and water dispenser, LinearCooling™ technology, and a non-plumbing water tank—currently discounted and now only R22,999!

Through the ThinQ™ app, you can easily operate these appliances remotely, whether starting a laundry cycle on your way home or activating the dishwasher from your sofa—after a friendly negotiation of who needs to pack it, of course!

Luckily the LG QuadWash dishwasher with EasyRack Plus simplifies dish loading and unloading, making this household chore a breeze.

Talking about a breeze: Don’t let the changing seasons catch you off guard—save up to R3,500 on LG’s smart range of residential air conditioners to keep your home cosy and comfortable year-round.

The LG Artcool air conditioner is not just a cooling device; it is a statement piece that helps you save up to 70% in energy costs compared to traditional non-inverter air-conditioners.

Equipped with features like compatibility with solar and generator power through the Active Energy Control function, these air conditioners ensure uninterrupted operation regardless of power source fluctuations.

High-voltage protection further safeguards your unit, providing peace of mind against electrical irregularities.

The 10-year warranty on the inverter compressor guarantees longevity and reliability, allowing you to enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioning for years to come.

Get the deals

These incredible deals are available at leading retailers across the country such as Makro, Game, Hirsch’s, Takealot and many more until 1 July 2024.

Visit the LG website to find a stockist near you and explore the full range of discounted LG Electronics products and to upgrade your home setup with quality and savings that only LG can provide.

Specific deals run for limited periods. Stock is limited and models and pricing may very per retailer. Terms and conditions apply.