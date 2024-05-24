Altron Arrow Tech Day – Unpacking the four tech megatrends of 2024

Altron Arrow recently held an exciting Tech Day exhibition that brought together industry leaders from various technology sectors to discuss the latest ICT trends.

The event was held on 23 May at Altron Arrow’s Jet Park offices and featured exhibition stands from leading tech companies like Analog Devices, YAGEO/KEMET, and Amphenol.

The exhibitions were all themed around four technology megatrends Altron Arrow has observed in 2024:

Electrification of Everything

Artificial Intelligence

Energy and Power Management

Smart Everything

“We are thrilled to bring together our customers and partners to delve into the cutting-edge technologies and thought-provoking discussions centred around our industry’s megatrends,” said Altron Arrow MD Renato Martins.

“This event marks a celebration of innovation and collaboration.”

Altron Arrow Tech Day also featured three insightful presentations from ST Microelectronics, Inpixon, and Fibocom.

These presentations provided a closer look at how companies adapt their offerings to accommodate an ever-changing tech market.

There were many interesting exhibition stands at the Altron Arrow Tech Day.

Insightful presentations

The first presentation was delivered by ST Microelectronics Distribution Technical Manager Andrew Hurman.

Hurman explained how ST Microelectronics constantly expands its range of wireless technologies to meet the latest industry trends and needs.

He emphasised that the company has been at the forefront of technologies such as NFC, Wireless Charging, GNSS, NB-IoT, Sub-GHz, and 2.4GHz wireless MCUs.

Inpixon Senior Key Account Manager Jason Witkowsky and Product Manager Norman Dziengel then explained how Inpixon is making revolutionary strides in data intelligence.

In their presentation, Witkowsky and Dziengel focused on the importance of their company’s work in improving safety and profitability in the mining industry.

Fibocom field application engineer Francesco Stabile then presented on the latest innovations in 5G.

He said that 5G is poised to be the dominant wireless Internet technology for years to come, and discussed why legacy technologies such as 2G and 3G are being shut down.

The four speakers for the day: Jason Witkowsky (Inpixon), Andrew Hurman (ST Microelectronics), Dr Norman Dziengel (Inpixon), and Francesco Stabile (Fibocom).

Successful event

Thanks to the calibre of exhibitors, speakers, and attendees, Altron Arrow Tech Day was a huge success.

It provided an excellent opportunity for professionals to learn more about their fields and delivered exceptional networking opportunities.

“Our Altron Arrow Tech Day was a tremendous success, fostering new partnerships, providing updates on the latest products, and facilitating insightful discussions with industry experts,” said Martins.

“We look forward to continuing to lead the way in technology innovation.”

Attendees engage with leading ICT businesses at their exhibition stands.