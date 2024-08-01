Start safeguarding your business today with Judy Security

In a digitised world, the significance of cybersecurity cannot be overstated.

Small to medium businesses (SMBs) in South Africa find themselves at the forefront of a huge battle against cyber threats.

These businesses play a vital role in driving growth within the country and contribute significantly to the GDP and employing millions of people.

Despite being essential for fostering innovation and prosperity in South Africa, they remain prime targets for cybercriminals.

SMB security challenges

With SMEs representing over 90% of businesses in South Africa and employing 50-60% of the workforce, it is crucial to prioritize cybersecurity measures that safeguard their operations and economic contributions.

African SMEs encounter significant cybersecurity challenges, impacting their operations in various ways:

Limited resources hinder investments in robust cybersecurity measures, with tight budgets prioritizing other aspects of the business over security.

Low cybersecurity awareness among SME owners and employees leads to underestimation of risks, often assuming cyberattacks target larger corporations.

The need for more expertise to effectively address complex cybersecurity issues is a common hurdle for SMEs in Africa.

Judy Security

Judy Security was created to be the ideal all-in-one cybersecurity solution for SMBs that won’t break the bank.

There is no complex licensing structure or seat count limitation, and it is fast and easy to deploy.

Judy Security makes cybersecurity easy for your small business in the following ways:

Handling IT support – If you are managing IT support solo, Judy Security can be your dependable partner. It offers robust features to safeguard your business.

– If you are managing IT support solo, Judy Security can be your dependable partner. It offers robust features to safeguard your business. Choosing software tools – Finding the right tools can be overwhelming. Judy Security simplifies this by providing a solid cybersecurity foundation tailored for small businesses.

– Finding the right tools can be overwhelming. Judy Security simplifies this by providing a solid cybersecurity foundation tailored for small businesses. Integration with existing tools is vital – Judy has RMM/PSA integration via ConnectWise, HaloPSA, Syncro and AutoTask with an easy set up guide and API integration.

– Judy has RMM/PSA integration via ConnectWise, HaloPSA, Syncro and AutoTask with an easy set up guide and API integration. Managing cybersecurity and growth – Judy’s AI and ML technology streamlines cybersecurity management, allowing you to focus on business growth.

