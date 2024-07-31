APC Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular – The ultimate way to ensure business continuity in South Africa

Business continuity is essential for organisations that want to thrive in South Africa – and the best way to achieve this is with an enterprise-level UPS.

The APC Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular is the best enterprise-level UPS in the market, and offers several key features that position it above competing systems.

This includes a 50-250kW (400V) capacity, robust power protection, and easy deployment – with its modular design making it easy to scale and deploy in your business environment.

We highlight these features in more detail, below.

Scalability and robustness

The APC Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular features a compact, single-cabinet footprint and leverages APC’s Live Swap feature which enables you to “pay as you grow.”

You can add, replace, and remove power modules, display interfaces, and static switches easily thanks to this feature.

As a result, businesses can optimise their capital investment by buying the power modules they require up-front – and gradually add more modules as their demand grows.

The modular design also allows each rack to be fitted with an N+1 power module, giving it internal redundancy. This delivers ultra-high availability and protects your load without increasing your system’s footprint.

APC Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular’s are EcoStruxure IT-connected, too, which enables you to monitor, manage, and model your IT infrastructure remotely and receive support at any time.

Each of these features delivers superior reliability, making the Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular the natural choice to ensure business continuity.

Applications

The scalability and modularity of the APC Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular ensure it is well suited to a wide range of data centre and industrial applications.

These include:

Data centres – Small and medium data centres and edge computing.

– Small and medium data centres and edge computing. Telecommunications – Public switches, transmission equipment, and on-premise equipment.

– Public switches, transmission equipment, and on-premise equipment. Commercial buildings – Retail and office spaces and manufacturing facilities.

– Retail and office spaces and manufacturing facilities. Retail – Technical rooms in shopping malls or branch offices.

– Technical rooms in shopping malls or branch offices. Transportation – Airports, tunnels, and railway equipment.

– Airports, tunnels, and railway equipment. Healthcare – Radiology and imaging equipment, and operating rooms and ICUs

– Radiology and imaging equipment, and operating rooms and ICUs Process automation – Factory control systems

By using the APC Easy UPS 3-Phase Modular, businesses in these industries can easily expand their backup power capacity without downtime or increases to the footprint of their setup.

Ensure business continuity

