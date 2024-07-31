Experience the future of home entertainment with the Hisense PX3-Pro Laser TV

Introducing the PX3-Pro, Hisense’s latest innovation in Laser TV and Laser Cinema technology.

Designed to revolutionize your home viewing experience, the PX3-Pro combines cutting-edge features with unparalleled convenience, making it the perfect choice for any home entertainment setup.

Space-saving short throw projection

The PX3-Pro is a short throw projector capable of producing an adjustable screen size from 80 inches up to an incredible 150 inches.

Thanks to its short throw design, the projector can be placed just a few centimetres from the wall, maximizing your space without compromising on screen size.

Here’s how easy it is to set up:

80-inch screen : Place the console 11.9 cm from the wall

: Place the console 11.9 cm from the wall 100-inch screen : Place the console 21.6 cm from the wall

: Place the console 21.6 cm from the wall 150-inch screen: Place the console 46 cm from the wall

Eye-friendly viewing

One of the standout features of the PX3-Pro is its eye-friendly technology.

Unlike traditional LED screens, the PX3-Pro eliminates direct blue light exposure by reflecting light off the screen.

This reduces eye strain and allows for larger screen sizes without discomfort.

Stunning picture quality

The PX3-Pro delivers an exceptional viewing experience with its high colour gamut (110% BT.2020), high definition, and high brightness.

The built-in 4K AI Upscaler then ensures every image is crystal clear, while the peak brightness of 3,000 lumens meets all HDR standards.

Dolby Vision enhances the brightness and quality of images, ensuring stunning visuals even in sub-par lighting conditions.

Cinematic experience

Beyond its impressive screen size, the PX3-Pro offers a true cinematic experience with a native contrast ratio of 3000:1 that delivers deeper blacks and brighter whites.

Combined with smooth motion processing, with a response time of under 6 microseconds, every scene is displayed seamlessly.

The Filmmaker Mode ensures that you see movies exactly as the director intended.

Immersive audio

No home cinema setup is complete without outstanding audio.

The PX3-Pro features Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos paired with Harmon/Kardon sound for a rich and immersive audio experience.

Gamer’s dream

The PX3-Pro is a gamer’s dream come true, featuring a refresh rate of HSR 240 and Auto-Low Latency Mode (ALLM) that automatically detects when your gaming console is active, providing a smooth and responsive gaming experience.

To celebrate the launch of this incredible piece of technology, Hisense has partnered with Xbox.

You can now pre-order the PX3-Pro for R59,999 and receive a FREE Xbox One, making it the ultimate home entertainment package.

Don’t miss out on the chance to transform your home viewing experience.

Pre-order the PX3-Pro today and take the first step toward experiencing the future of home entertainment.

Click here to pre-order the PX3-Pro.