Vitality Fitness: A one-tap, first-of-its-kind fitness platform

Vitality this month announced the launch of Vitality Fitness.

“Building on over 25 years of experience in promoting physical activity and helping Vitality members get healthier, we are revolutionising the way our members exercise with the launch of Vitality Fitness – an integrated exercise ecosystem that caters to individual needs, both at the gym and beyond, giving Vitality members access to a broader range of exercise options,” Vitality CEO Dinesh Govender says.

Vitality Fitness offers Vitality members free visits to a world of workout opportunities at their fingertips:

Easily browse, search, and filter fitness facilities by location and different exercise categories, making it simple to find and book the perfect workout.

Book and try various fitness activities with two free visits to any facility in the Vitality network across the country each month.

For those looking to join a gym, Vitality Fitness offers an impressive 75% discount on local club memberships at Virgin Active or Planet Fitness, with the option to activate memberships directly through the platform.

Vitality Members can engage in a variety of exercises and earn 100 Vitality points daily.

Vitality Fitness launches with access to over 300 boutique facilities, gyms and padel courts, with ambitions to keep growing.

Facilities interested in joining the Vitality Fitness Network can email [email protected].

“Through innovative, technology-driven solutions, we are breaking down barriers such as cost, access, and lack of motivation, making it easier for Vitality members to engage in physical activity and improve both their cardio fitness and overall health.”

“I’m excited about the potential of these initiatives to transform lives, empowering our members to achieve their health and fitness goals more effectively than ever before,” Govender adds.

According to the latest WHO research, one in three adults do not meet the recommended amount of physical activity, contributing to a significant disease burden.

Vitality Fitness was launched in conjunction with the release of the white paper from the brand about cardiorespiratory fitness (measured as VO 2 max) as an important health risk metric.

Cardiorespiratory fitness refers to how well your respiratory and circulatory systems supply your body with enough oxygen to keep exercising. VO 2 max is a measure of the maximum amount of oxygen that your body can use when you’re exercising.

As your VO 2 max increases, so does your aerobic endurance and ultimately your cardiorespiratory fitness.

The findings show the tangible benefits of prioritising cardiorespiratory fitness which dramatically reduced risk of developing – and dying from – cardiovascular diseases, certain cancers, and diabetes, among other conditions.