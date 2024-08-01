Catch car thieves off guard with Ghost SA’s anti-theft devices

Ghost SA is a leading provider of world-class anti-car-theft devices in South Africa.

Its product range includes Ghost X, Ghost Plus, and NoGo. These three anti-theft systems protected South African vehicles worth a combined R250 million in 2023.

This impressive feat speaks to the effectiveness of Ghost SA’s various anti-theft systems.

Ghost SA has seen its products continue to increase in popularity in 2024 as more South Africans take active steps to protect their vehicles against thieves.

Ghost X

Ghost SA’s most popular product is Ghost X – an innovative anti-theft system that works on most vehicles under 20 years old and boasts many features that set it apart from competing products.

It is capable of protecting against a wide range of modern theft techniques – including relay attacks, key cloning, signal jamming, and ECU swapping.

Ghost X is also easy to control through an intuitive smartphone app, and communicates exclusively through Bluetooth – rather than radio or network frequencies.

This is a substantial security advantage, as it reduces the risk of interception by car thieves.

If your smartphone’s battery dies, Ghost X offers a unique PIN bypass feature. This PIN is known only to the owner and provides a secure way to access your vehicle.

Ghost X also provides a wealth of quality-of-life features, including:

Valet Mode – which allows you to limit vehicle performance when handing your cars to a hotel valet, or to a worker at a car wash.

– which allows you to limit vehicle performance when handing your cars to a hotel valet, or to a worker at a car wash. Service Mode – Disables the security system temporarily for vehicle maintenance or repair.

Disables the security system temporarily for vehicle maintenance or repair. Proximity Lock – Automatically actives the security system when you walk away from your vehicle and disarms it when you approach.

Automatically actives the security system when you walk away from your vehicle and disarms it when you approach. Auto Disarming – Recognises authorised users to automatically disarm the security system.

Recognises authorised users to automatically disarm the security system. Cycles – Manage unauthorised use of any vehicle – from fleet vehicles to supercars

Ghost Plus is an upgraded version of Ghost X that is available on a select range of vehicles, and features a two-part arming for vehicles equipped with a start/stop button, while NoGo is an advanced kill switch system that delivers advanced security solutions for the VW Polo and Nissan NP 200.

The Ghost SA advantage

Ghost SA is constantly developing and improving its products.

Its commitment to continuous improvement is crucial to staying ahead of car thieves who are always looking for new ways to circumvent security measures.

With continuous updates and improvements, Ghost SA ensures its clients have the best vehicle protection.

Ghost SA has cooperation agreements with more than 200 installation centres nationwide, making installations very convenient.

You can also call the Ghost SA head office in Pretoria at 012 348 3595.

GhostX is available at a once-off cost of only R5,699 including VAT and installation, while Ghost Plus is available for R9,999.

Click here to learn more about Ghost SA’s products.