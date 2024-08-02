Huge savings on Mercedes-Benz EQ electric sedans and SUVs – Below-prime interest rates and free insurance

Owning an electric car has just become a lot easier thanks to Mercedes-Benz’s incredible financing deals on its powerful and sporty EQ range.

Any EQA, EQB, EQE Sedan or SUV, or EQS Sedan or SUV purchased before 31 December 2024 through the Mercedes-Benz Agility financing solution will be subject to extremely low interest rates – going all the way down to prime minus 4%.

Mercedes-Benz is also offering buyers a year of free car insurance – underwritten by Discovery Insure and worth up to R60,000.

With such incredible savings on offer, there has never been a better time to join the electric vehicle revolution with Mercedes-Benz.

Mercedes-Benz Agility financing

Merecedes-Benz’s innovative Agility financing solution is a low-risk, flexible offering that lets you drive your Mercedes-Benz EQ now and decide later whether to purchase it outright.

This protects you against the risk of major depreciation many prospective EV owners are cautious about.

Signing up for your Mercedes-Benz EQ on an Agility financing deal requires that you follow three simple steps:

Choose your Mercedes-Benz EQ vehicle. Choose your predicted annual mileage. Choose your contract term (either 24 months or 48 months)

At the end of your contract, you can choose to trade your vehicle in, return it, or pay off the remaining cost and retain it.

You can also return the vehicle at any point during your contract period if your needs evolve.

This makes Mercedes-Benz Agility financing the ultimate solution for all use cases.

Test drive

Prior to using Agility finance to get your new electric Mercedes-Benz, you can visit any Mercedes-Benz dealership nationwide and take an EQ sedan or SUV for a free test drive.

This will allow you to experience first-hand the power and luxury offered by the Mercedez-Benz EQ range.

Once you have decided which Mercedez-Benz EQ vehicle suits you best, you can sign up for an Agility financing plan at a Mercedes-Benz dealership or online, and take your new electric car home.

Do not miss out on this unmatched opportunity to own the electric car of your dreams – Click here to test drive a Mercedes-Benz EQ vehicle.