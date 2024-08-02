Acer Africa announces strategic partnership with Redington

Acer Africa is thrilled to announce the appointment of Redington as a distribution partner for Acer’s SMB and Channel business.

This strategic partnership will enhance Acer’s distribution network and provide a broader range of Acer products to the market.

Glenn Du Toit, Acer Country Manager, commented on the partnership, “We are excited to expand our commercial channel distribution to include the local Redington operation.”

“Redington has been a global partner of Acer’s for many years, and incorporating the local operations in the partnership simply made sense.”

“We know how they work, they know how we work. I am particularly excited to maximise their e-commerce engine for the channel partners,” added du Toit.

“I am a firm believer in enhancing efficiencies and allowing the resellers to transact seamlessly with the distribution partners using technology.”

The partnership underlines both companies’ mission to expand their operations in South Africa and help businesses accelerate their operations through teamwork, reliability, and a customer-first approach.

Jeetendra Berry, President of End Point Solutions Group, shares his view on the partnership:

“Redington is excited to deepen our longstanding partnership with ACER by expanding into South Africa market,” said Berry.

“Our collaboration with Acer has been successful in other regions, and extending it to our local operations here is a natural progression.”

“This move signifies our commitment to offering superior technology solutions and fostering innovation in new regions,” added Berry.

“With our extensive experience of working together, we are well-positioned to meet the needs of our channel partners and drive growth in the South African market, reflecting our mutual commitment to innovation and excellence.”

Redington will launch a range of Acer commercial computers in August 2024.

This partnership will bring about a new era of growth and innovation for Acer and Redington.

For more information, please visit Acer Africa or Redington.