Hisense 85-inch UX ULED X Mini-LED TV – The best TV I’ve reviewed

The Hisense 85UX ULED X Mini-LED is the best TV I have reviewed. From its impressively bright display to its deep, rich audio, it offers everything you could want from a TV.

This was my impression after Hisense sent us its new 85-inch range-topping UX TV to review.

Hisense has equipped this TV with its latest ULED X technologies, which include Mini-LED X, Hi-View Engine X, Dynamic X-Display, and CineStage X Surround.

Below, I highlight my experience with the Hisense 85UX and its impressive ULED X capabilities.

Incredible picture quality

Hisense Mini-LED X backlighting is the 85UX’s headline feature.

Mini-LED is the best TV backlighting technology on the market, as it offers industry-leading contrasts, deeper blacks, brighter brights, and excellent colour accuracy.

Mini-LED X then takes things one step further by delivering an astounding 20,000 Mini-LED lights across more than 5,000 dimming zones.

This highly-localised backlighting control ensures better image quality across the board, keeping everything crisp and clear – down to the small details like the fuzz on a jersey.

Dynamic X Display

Mini-LED X is further enhanced by the Hisense UX TV’s Dynamic X Display feature, which optimises the TV’s visuals to produce brilliant vibrance, colour, and detail.

It achieves this through automatic scene-by-scene optimisation that produces:

Higher brightness

Less reflection

Cleaner edges

Smoother transitions

Additionally, Dynamix X Display ensures there is no bad seat in the house – as it maintains its excellent picture quality at acute viewing angles.

These Dynamic X Display optimisations – together with Mini-LED X and top-class display technologies like IMAX Enhanced, HDR, and Quantum Dot Colour – produced a picture quality that was second to none across the movies, series, and sports I watched.

Hi-View Engine X

The incredible display performance of the Hisense 85UX is all powered by the latest and most advanced Hisense processor, the Hi-View Engine X.

Developed in-house by Hisense, the Hi-View Engine X optimises the viewing experience by supporting up to 65,536 brightness levels.

This is thanks to its 16-bit AI Mini-LED light management system, which delivered spectacular results in our testing – including impeccable detail and picture quality under any ambient lighting setup.

The Hi-View Engine X also powers Hisense’s AI Picture Management technology, which optimises each scene of content in real-time as you watch it.

CineStage X Surround

The exceptional visuals of the Hisense 85UX are complemented by the best audio system of any TV I have ever reviewed.

Hisense has fitted the UX85 with a cutting-edge CineStage X Surround 4.1.2 audio system that is built into the back and sides of the TV, and consists of:

4x 10W speakers

2x 18W speakers

1x 25W subwoofer

These rear-firing, bottom-firing, top-firing, and side bezel speakers combine to produce an impressive 101-watt output that delivers mesmerizingly deep, rich, and clear audio.

I could distinctly make out every sound – from the subtle ambient sounds in a movie to the nuances of a roaring crowd during a sports game.

Dolby Atmos added another layer of immersion, activating the senses and unleashing an unmatched audiovisual experience.

Fitting into your home

Hisense thought of everything when building its ultimate Mini-LED TV – including taking into account its massive 85-inch display.

As a result, you can fit the legs of the TV 461mm apart near the centre if your TV cabinet is small – or 1,725mm apart at the edges of the TV when using a bigger unit.

With either setup, it proved reassuringly stable.

The Hisense 85UX TV therefore stands out as a premium choice for anyone seeking an exceptional viewing experience, superior audio, and a seamless setup experience.

Click here to learn more about the Hisense 85UX TV.