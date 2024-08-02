Style Wear – The new clothing brand taking South Africa by storm

Style Wear is a new, proudly South African clothing brand and online retailer that is making waves in the local market.

The brand was launched in March 2024 and has seen unprecedented growth thanks to its focus on representing South Africa’s unique styles.

In the months before its launch, Style Wear worked alongside South African customers to align its multiple clothing ranges with local fashion trends.

These ranges epitomise South African style and include Style Bro, Style Chick, Style Kids, and S.O.C.K.S.

Style Bro, Style Chick, and Style Kids are comprehensive clothing brands for men, women, and children, respectively – while S.O.C.K.S focuses exclusively on fashionable and comfortable socks.

Style Wear also offers a line of healthcare products called Style Care, which includes moisturisers, body scrubs, and sanitisers.

Alongside its own brands, Style Wear sells the world’s most popular clothing brands on its online store – including Nike and ON Running Shoes.

Ordering online

As a South African clothing brand, Style Wear understands the needs of the local market.

It therefore offers free delivery on purchases over R600 made through the Style Wear online store.

To celebrate its huge success since launch, Style Wear is also running a special where you will get free delivery on your first order – regardless of size – by using the code FIRST ORDER.

The benefits do not stop there, however. When shopping with Style Wear, you can use their Design Your Own service – which lets customers create unique, personalised apparel.

This service is regularly being worked on and improved to expand the options available to Style Wear customers.

Further customisation options are available across Style Wear’s Springbok and Protea supporter’s gear, too, including adding your name and a double or single-digit number to the back of shirts.

This is all available through an extensive range of courier partners which include The Courier Guy, Fastway, and Pargo via its pickup points.

Payment options include:

YOCO – Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, and Apple Pay

Visa, Mastercard, AMEX, and Apple Pay Peach Payments – Instant EFT via Absa, Nedbank, Standard Bank, FNB, and Investec

Instant EFT via Absa, Nedbank, Standard Bank, FNB, and Investec BobPay – Instant EFT via Absa, Nedbank, Standard Bank, FNB, Investec, Discovery Bank, Bank Zero, Capitec Pay, and Payshap.

Customer happiness

Style Wear has received excellent customer reviews and has a 4/5 rating on Trust Pilot.

“Really impressed with how quickly my order was processed,” said one customer.

“Plus I’m a big fan of the socks and perfumes.”

Another customer referred to “friendly service” and “prompt and efficient delivery.”

This proves Style Wear’s unrivalled commitment to offering an unbeatable service to its customers.

Sustainability

Style Wear believes in being a responsible business, which includes caring for the environment.

It has therefore committed to planting trees for every order it processes, as it embarks on its growth journey in South Africa.

The number of trees it plants per customer varies based on the size of their order, as listed below:

Under R500 – 1 tree planted.

R500 – R1,500 – 2 trees planted.

Over R1,500 – 3 trees planted.

Style Wear aims to plant 1,000 trees by the end of 2024 as part of its focus on creating a better South Africa for all.

When combined with its proudly local designs, Style Wear is clearly the best clothing brand for stylish, patriotic, and environmentally-conscious South Africans.

