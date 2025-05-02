UFS Business School short courses – take your career to the next level

The UFS Business School has limited space available in several of its management and project management short course intakes for 2025.

Most applications for this wide range of valuable programmes close on 30 March 2025, making it critical to act fast to avoid disappointment.

These short courses are targeted at different experience levels in management and project management and are the best way to take your career to the next level.

We unpack each of these courses in more detail below.

Short learning programmes in management

The UFS Business School offers four impactful short learning programmes for management; the right one for you will depend on your existing skill level and qualifications.

These comprise the following programmes:

New Managers Programme

Cost: R28 500

Academic Level 5

Six months

Requires at least a Grade 10 and two years of workplace experience.

Management Development Programme

Cost: R33 200

Academic Level 6

Seven months

Requires at least a Grade 10 and three years of workplace responsibilities

Recognition of prior learning to Bachelor of Management Leadership

Senior Management Development Programme

Cost: R38 500

Academic Level 7

Ten months

Requires at least a Grade 10 and three years of managerial experience

Recognition of prior learning to Bachelor of Management Leadership

Executive Development Programme

Cost: R44 400

Academic Level 8

Eleven months

Requires at least a Grade 12 and five years of managerial experience

To learn more about these courses, contact Adéle Kotzé here.

Short learning programmes in project management

The UFS Business School offers three impactful short learning programmes for project management depending on your skill level and experience.

These comprise the following programmes:

Essentials of Project Management

Cost: R9 900

Academic Level 5

Four weeks

National Senior Certificate beneficial

Requires at least two years of workplace experience

Project Management Mastery

Cost: R16 900

Academic Level 6

Eight weeks

Requires National Senior Certificate and at least three years of workplace experience

Advanced Project Management

Cost: R42 300

Academic Level 7

Eight months

Requires National Senior Certificate and at least three years of workplace experience

To learn more about these courses, contact Adéle Kotzé here.

ACTSA Corporate Treasurer Programme

In addition to its management and project management courses, the UFS Business School offers an ACTSA Corporate Treasurer Programme.

This academic Level 5 course costs R23 300, runs for 18 weeks, and begins in March 2025.

Contact Adéle Kotzé here to learn more.