UFS Business School short courses – take your career to the next level
The UFS Business School has limited space available in several of its management and project management short course intakes for 2025.
Most applications for this wide range of valuable programmes close on 30 March 2025, making it critical to act fast to avoid disappointment.
These short courses are targeted at different experience levels in management and project management and are the best way to take your career to the next level.
We unpack each of these courses in more detail below.
Short learning programmes in management
The UFS Business School offers four impactful short learning programmes for management; the right one for you will depend on your existing skill level and qualifications.
These comprise the following programmes:
New Managers Programme
- Cost: R28 500
- Academic Level 5
- Six months
- Requires at least a Grade 10 and two years of workplace experience.
Management Development Programme
- Cost: R33 200
- Academic Level 6
- Seven months
- Requires at least a Grade 10 and three years of workplace responsibilities
- Recognition of prior learning to Bachelor of Management Leadership
Senior Management Development Programme
- Cost: R38 500
- Academic Level 7
- Ten months
- Requires at least a Grade 10 and three years of managerial experience
- Recognition of prior learning to Bachelor of Management Leadership
Executive Development Programme
- Cost: R44 400
- Academic Level 8
- Eleven months
- Requires at least a Grade 12 and five years of managerial experience
To learn more about these courses, contact Adéle Kotzé here.
Short learning programmes in project management
The UFS Business School offers three impactful short learning programmes for project management depending on your skill level and experience.
These comprise the following programmes:
Essentials of Project Management
- Cost: R9 900
- Academic Level 5
- Four weeks
- National Senior Certificate beneficial
- Requires at least two years of workplace experience
Project Management Mastery
- Cost: R16 900
- Academic Level 6
- Eight weeks
- Requires National Senior Certificate and at least three years of workplace experience
Advanced Project Management
- Cost: R42 300
- Academic Level 7
- Eight months
- Requires National Senior Certificate and at least three years of workplace experience
To learn more about these courses, contact Adéle Kotzé here.
ACTSA Corporate Treasurer Programme
In addition to its management and project management courses, the UFS Business School offers an ACTSA Corporate Treasurer Programme.
This academic Level 5 course costs R23 300, runs for 18 weeks, and begins in March 2025.
Contact Adéle Kotzé here to learn more.