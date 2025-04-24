An innovative approach to cybersecurity – Simulating phishing attacks with Prventi

It has never been more essential to have robust cybersecurity that helps your company ward off bad actors without issue.

This is particularly important given that cybercrime frequency continues to grow exponentially, with new scams and malware emerging daily.

One of the most prevalent threats facing companies is phishing attacks, which are especially problematic as they target the human element in your business.

By tricking your employees into trusting a bad actor, malicious parties can often side-step your cybersecurity systems completely.

It is therefore essential that your employees are equipped with the skills and knowledge to identify and defend themselves against phishing attacks.

Leading cybersecurity company Prventi will help your business achieve this, with its simulated phishing attack service – which tests your employees’ ability to identify phishing attacks without exposing your business.

Here’s how it works.

Simulated phishing attacks with Prventi

The Prventi Simulated Phishing Attack services involves Prventi sending simulated phishing messages to your employees.

Prventi then records who falls prey to these fake attacks to create a baseline for your organisational vulnerability – including who is most likely to be a victim of phishing, and what percentage of your organisation can identify these attacks.

Prventi has an ever-expanding range of templates that allow it to offer a diverse range of simulated phishing attacks, and can let you target the attacks at specific departments or employees if necessary.

This allows you to for focus the testing on specific areas of concern within your organisation.

Once the simulations have been run, Prventi will compile the collected data and suggest the appropriate training for the employees who failed the test.

This training is facilitated through Prventi’s training app, which has concise, interactive lessons designed to enhance understanding and awareness of cybersecurity threats.

About Prventi

Prventi is a leading provider of a wide range of cybersecurity solutions that modern companies need to keep their data and systems safe.

Alongside its phishing simulation services, it also offers extensive cybersecurity awareness training, which can even be gamified to be more enjoyable for your employees.

Companies looking to secure their data should consider Prventi an essential partner – so click here to prevent phishing attacks with Prventi.