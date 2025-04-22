Where South Africans read the news

MyBroadband ranks among South Africa’s biggest online news platforms, drawing an impressive 168,930 daily readers in March 2025.

This is thanks to MyBroadband’s years of trusted reporting in the digital space, which have seen it continually expand its reach among professionals and tech-savvy readers.

What makes this achievement stand out is that MyBroadband is the only publication in the country’s top seven that focuses on technology news.

While most other top news sites cast a wide net across general topics, MyBroadband’s sharp focus on technology keeps its audience coming back for more.

Reach MyBroadband’s audience

With 168,930 daily readers, MyBroadband reaches a large audience of influential readers – including CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, CFOs, directors, and managers.

These readers influence the purchasing decisions in their businesses, making them a critical target audience for your marketing campaigns.

Your business can tap into this influential audience by advertising on MyBroadband.

We offer a variety of high-impact marketing options, including:

Sponsored articles with social media exposure

What’s Next with Aki – exclusive podcast interviews

Homepage takeovers

Display campaigns across the site

Video reviews

And much more

Click here to contact the MyBroadband marketing team.