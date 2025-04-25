Level up with a Xiaomi gaming monitor

Xiaomi monitors offer superior visuals and a more fluid user experience, making them ideal for avid gamers and technophiles.

They boast critical features like high refresh rates for smoother imagery, high resolutions for sharper graphics quality, and eye-care technology that enables longer gaming-sessions without tiring out your eyes.

In combination, these and other features will deliver a vastly superior gaming experience, no matter whether you’re a competitive online gamer who spends hours grinding to the next rank, or a casual gamer who enjoys exploring open-world titles with breathtaking graphics.

You can take advantage of these great features across all price brackets as there is a Xiaomi gaming monitor for every budget.

We have outlined three of our favourite Xiaomi gaming monitors, below.

Xiaomi G24i 24-inch Full HD 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor – R3,199 RRP

The G24i is a superb gaming monitor that delivers high performance at a lower price.

Unique for this price range are two key features – a 180Hz refresh rate and a 1ms rapid response time.

Both these capabilities are essential for any gamer wanting to level up their experience.

will eliminate stuttering and provide more responsive visuals, which is particularly important for gamers who need a smoother image. The rapid response time measures the latency between your input and your monitor’s output, making it crucial in fast-paced, competitive online games.

In combination, the 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms rapid response time will make your gaming experience notably smoother and more enjoyable.

The G24i also comes with critical gaming software like FreeSync, which synchronises the frame rates of the monitor to your GPU.

This eliminates common issues such as tearing and lag, which can ruin dynamic moments in your favourite games.

All of this is available for only R3,199 RRP – making the G24i an absolute steal for gamers on a budget.

Xiaomi G27i 27-inch FHD 1080p IPS Gaming Monitor – R3,899 RRP

The G27i offers superb visuals and all of the features competitive gamers need to retain an edge when they go online.

This is thanks to its monitor being designed for e-sports with its fast IPS LCD panel.

The IPS LCD panel enables a wider range of viewing angles without distorted colour, and offers sharper images than conventional LCD panels – ideal for showcasing the full graphics potential of the latest titles.

You will also benefit from the monitor’s larger 27-inch size, which will make your gaming experience more immersive.

You can expect wider sightlines, giving you more time to react to your on-screen enemies, while the display’s narrow bezels maximise this screen size for an outstanding gaming experience.

Rounding out the impressive feature list is FreeSync Premium. Not only does this technology sync your display’s frame rate to your GPU, but it also adds a feature that improves the gaming experience when running at low framerates.

This means that you can expect a smoother, seamless gaming experience – no matter what graphics card you’re running.

Xiaomi G Pro 27i 27-inch 2K 1440p Mini LED Gaming Monitor – R9,999 RRP

The G Pro 27i is one of Xiaomi’s flagship e-sports monitors, with an impressive range of features and capabilities that justify this accolade.

This begins with an impressive 180Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time – both of which are essential for giving you the edge in competitive, reaction-based games.

The screen also uses FreeSync for smoother gameplay, ironing out any potential screen tearing or stuttering that might disrupt your game. However, the G Pro 27i stands out because of its 1152-zone Mini LED-backlit panel.

This Mini-LED technology improves the contrast between light and dark colours, delivers sharper visuals and ensures incredibly accurate colours.

Thanks to this, you will enjoy life-like realism and colour richness no matter what you’re playing or watching.

Furthermore, the G Pro 27i’s panel has a larger 2K (1440p) resolution when compared to the other monitors in this article.

In simple terms, this means the panel has more pixels than a standard 1080p monitor, which translates to sharper and more intricate picture quality across all of your favourite games.

Beyond its impressive image quality, the G Pro 27i is the ultimate monitor for every situation.

For example: it has TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, which lets you enjoy long gaming sessions without straining your eyes.

This is further enhanced by the versatility of the G Pro 27i’s stand, as its screen’s height, tilt, and angle can all be adjusted significantly to fit your preferences.

This monitor can even be turned into a portrait orientation should you require it – which is particularly useful if you want to us this monitor as a second display.

For a next-level gaming experience, as well as exceptional versatility, Xiaomi has changed the game with its G Pro 27i monitor.