How to build trust and grow your business

In a competitive market, trust is the edge that sets great businesses apart. It turns interest into action, and clients into long-term partners.

That’s where MyBroadband comes in.

As one of South Africa’s most trusted news platforms, MyBroadband and its marketing team give your brand the credibility to stand out and stay top of mind.

MyBroadband’s most powerful trust-building marketing tool is sponsored articles, which give your business the opportunity to tell its story, showcase its expertise, and highlight its solutions.

They don’t just promote your business – sponsored articles on MyBroadband give your business a voice in a credible editorial space.

This is backed up by research. The 2024 Digital Marketing Report South Africa found that over 80% of respondents use online articles and reviews to research potential purchases.

75% said they trust online articles and reviews more than any other medium when choosing which new products and services to buy.

Since MyBroadband reaches a massive 4.7 million South African readers every month, your articles are also guaranteed exceptional reach to a relevant audience.

Instead of merely seeing your article as another sales pitch, readers engage with the content, becoming familiar with your business and ultimately gaining trust.

Let’s put your story and your products in the spotlight – contact MyBroadband to learn more.