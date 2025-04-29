OPPO stuns with new Reno13 5G smartphone – Hands-on review

The new OPPO Reno13 5G smartphone is a game-changer, offering a stylish design, endless AI features, and great performance without breaking the bank.

This flagship-competitor smartphone is also slender, comfortable in your hand, and packed with great features like 80W fast charging, superior durability, and an Ultra Clear AI Camera system.

These were our impressions after spending several days testing the OPPO Reno13 5G.

Watch our review of the OPPO Reno13 5G below, and keep reading to find out more.

First impressions

Upon unboxing the Reno13, we first noticed its stylish “Urban Avant-Garde Aesthetic,” as dubbed by OPPO.

This provides a creative blend of light and dark shades that send plumes of white swirling across the back of the smartphone, making for an eye-catching design.

The camera notch naturally blends into this rear panel thanks to OPPO’s exceptional craftsmanship, which involves deploying a 65-step process that seamlessly sculpts the camera module as part of the back panel.

After admiring the Reno13, you will then notice two things about its form factor – it is exceptionally lightweight and its slim design is extremely comfortable to hold.

When we passed the Reno13 around our office, everyone instantly remarked on its “lightweight feel.”

OPPO achieved this using its AirLight Comfort Design, which ensures it weighs only 181 grams and is an incredible 7.24mm thick.

Its chassis is also wrapped with an aerospace-grade aluminium frame that retains the lightweight form while providing superior durability.

The result is one of the most stylish IP69 water and dust resistant smartphones that you will find in the market today.

It also offers a bright 1,200-nit, 6.59-inch, 120Hz display that is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i, providing stunning visuals when using apps or watching videos.

Camera and AI

OPPO has packed a triple-sensor rear camera array into the Reno13, headlined by a 50MP Ultra-Clear main sensor.

This impressive camera hardware is complemented by extensive AI features that ensure your photos look great at all times.

OPPO even dubbed the Reno13 5G the “OPPO AI Phone,” with features including AI Livephoto, AI Editor, AI Studio, and AI Night Portrait.

AI Livephoto captures a short clip when you take a photo, from which you can choose your desired frame.

AI Editor then comprises the following features:

AI Clarity Enhancer – Ensures your images are clear, even when zooming across large distances.

– Ensures your images are clear, even when zooming across large distances. AI Unblur – Restores details in blurry images.

– Restores details in blurry images. AI Reflection Remover – Removes reflections on images shot through windows, like from a car.

– Removes reflections on images shot through windows, like from a car. AI Eraser 2.0 – Seamlessly removes unwanted objects or people from your photos

Each of these AI features let us fix photos after they were taken, while AI Studio let us jazz them up by applying artistic styles or transforming static images into three-second videos.

The processing of AI features is taken care of by a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 8350 4nm octa-core chip paired with 12GB RAM in the Reno13.

This ensures superior performance across all tasks, and is complemented by an ample 512GB of internal storage.

OPPO did not forget about the battery, either, and packed in a 5,600mAh cell to keep you going for over2 days with normal usage.

When the battery eventually runs low, you can charge it from 1-100% in just 48 minutes thanks to 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge.

Verdict

The OPPO Reno13 5G is truly a game-changer in the smartphone segment, offering a range of powerful features in a super-stylish design, and we thoroughly enjoyed reviewing it.

The specs of the OPPO Reno13 5G are listed in the table below.