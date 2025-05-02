Intelligent load shifting with Wetility: SSEG & Homeflex without stress

In 2025, Eskom introduced two key regulatory shifts that will affect residential solar users: mandatory registration as a Small-Scale Embedded Generator (SSEG) and migration to the Homeflex time-of-use electricity tariff.

Both changes must be completed by March 2026 to avoid penalties.

Beneath the regulatory shift lies a broader transformation in how South Africans engage with electricity: Eskom’s new approach is about creating grid-aware consumers.

The changes encourage South Africans to become smarter energy users, who not only generate their own power but also use it in a way that supports the national grid.

At Wetility, we want to make one thing clear: our customers have nothing to worry about.

With Wetility’s AI mode – launched on May 1, 2025 – Wetility customers stand to save up to 90% on their electricity.

More than just a feature, AI mode encourages a fundamental shift: from passive electricity usage to proactive solar-first consumption.

AI mode is rewriting the rules of power. It is no longer just how much you use, but when you use it.

For Wetility—and the customers who rely on us— SSEG and Homeflex is not a threat, but an opportunity: to modernise, optimise, and participate in a more resilient, flexible grid.

What is Homeflex?

Homeflex is a Time-of-Use electricity tariff. Simply put, this means that under Homeflex electricity prices vary by time of day:

Peak Periods: Higher rates during times of high electricity demand

Standard Periods: Moderate rates during average demand times

Off-Peak Periods: Lower rates during times of low demand

The move to Homeflex is about more than cost recovery or compliance—it is a way of encouraging smarter energy consumption through load shifting: using less grid electricity during peak hours and more during off-peak periods, supported by solar and battery systems.

In comparison, Eskom’s Homepower tariff – used by non-solar users, charges a standard rate regardless of time of day.

The Homeflex strategy becomes even more relevant in the context of South Africa’s rapid growth in battery storage adoption throughout 2023 and 2024.

Batteries allow households to store solar energy during the day and use it at night—but they can also be charged directly from the grid.

Eskom likely anticipates that without regulation, an increasing number of consumers may unintentionally charge their batteries from the grid during peak hours, compounding the stress on an already constrained electricity system.

What is SSEG?

SSEG registration plays a vital role in ensuring safe and legal grid-tied solar.

It involves submitting detailed technical documentation to your electricity provider, undergoing an inspection, and receiving official approval.

SSEG registration is not unique to South Africa. It is a common regulatory process in countries where private electricity generation is allowed.

It is a process designed to protect technicians, homes, and the broader power network from the risks of unmanaged solar installations.

That said, in present-day South Africa this process can be fragmented and inconsistent across municipalities—with unclear costs, long wait times, and manual documentation requirements.

That is why Wetility takes care of everything—we manage the paperwork, coordinate with the municipality or Eskom, and cover all registration costs where publicly available.

SSEG is fully included in our Wetility solar subscriptions, so customers do not have to worry about surprise admin fees or bureaucratic hurdles.

Even More Solar Savings in the Near Future?

Not just that, but Wetility’s customers also stand to save even more on their solar subscriptions.

With the introduction of Homeflex and mandatory SSEG registration, the cost of electricity is no longer just about how much you use—but when you use it.

This is where Wetility’s upcoming AI mode makes a significant impact.

Launched on May 1, 2025, AI mode is a built-in smart energy management system that uses advanced data modelling and real-time automation to help customers get the most out of their solar systems.

It learns each household’s unique usage patterns, anticipates weather conditions, and adapts battery charging and energy use to ensure maximum solar self-consumption.

More than just a feature, AI mode encourages a fundamental shift: from passive electricity usage to proactive solar-first consumption.

AI mode turns electricity use into a savings opportunity and with intelligent scheduling allows customers to save up to 90% on their electricity bills, while also lightening the load on the national grid.

Further making solar even more attractive, the move to SSEG and Homeflex also enables the rollout of bi-directional smart meters.

These are a precondition for feed-in tariffs—where customers are credited for surplus electricity exported to the grid.

While such programs are still underdeveloped for residential users in South Africa, the rollout of bi-directional smart meters lays the technical foundation for broader participation in future.

A Word of Caution—and Optimism

Wetility fully supports SSEG as a means of creating safer, smarter energy infrastructure. However, we echo the concerns of other solar providers and stakeholders calling for:

Streamlined, digitised processes across all municipalities

Fee transparency and predictability

Ongoing waivers or caps on SSEG fees

We have seen firsthand how processes like those in the City of Cape Town, where applications are automated and approvals swift, can enable solar adoption with minimal delays or confusion.

By contrast, cases like a R2 828 charge in another Western Cape municipality, only revealed after approval, slow the progress.

At Wetility, we remain optimistic.

The solar sector is growing, regulations are maturing, and technology is making solar smarter and more affordable than ever.

With equipment costs trending down and AI mode leading the charge, Wetility customers are in the best possible position—not just to adapt, but to thrive.

The future of energy is clean, intelligent, and effortless.

And with Wetility, it is already here.

