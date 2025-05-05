Sign up for the Zoom Technical Innovation Day and find out how to transform your business

First Distribution, in partnership with Zoom, is hosting a Zoom Technical Innovation Day to show South African executives how they can transform their businesses.

The must-attend event is aimed at business executives and will run from 10:00-15:00 on 22 May 2025 at The Venue in Melrose Arch, Johannesburg.

You can apply for a ticket to the Technical Innovation Showcase Day. If your application is successful, you will receive your ticket by email.

“At First Distribution, we believe in the power of technology to transform the way businesses operate,” said David Nel, Cloud General Manager for First Distribution.

“The Zoom Technical Innovation Day is a testament to what’s possible when cutting-edge communication tools, Artificial intelligence and world-class hardware integrations come together,” he said.

Expert speakers at the Zoom Technical Innovation Day will unpack how the platform integrates with leading hardware partners and vendors to deliver end-to-end meeting room and hybrid work solutions for your business.

These experts will also provide attendees with critical insights into the following:

Zoom Workplace fuelled by Zoom AI – How to streamline communication, increase employee engagement, and improve productivity.

– How to streamline communication, increase employee engagement, and improve productivity. Zoom AI Companion – A perfect blend of features and functionality that can help drive your customers’ business success (from summaries and chat assistance to task management and even coaching).

Along with these insights, experts will provide live demos of real-world solutions and showcase hands-on experiences, allowing attendees to see the new and exciting ways that businesses can interact.

“We want our customers to understand that Zoom is far more than just a meeting license,” said Channel Norval, First Distribution’s Zoom Brand Manager.

“It’s a comprehensive communications platform that includes solutions like Zoom Spaces, Zoom Contact Centre, and Zoom Phone – designed to co-exist within your current environment,” said Norval.

Zoom Technical Innovation Day

Several experts from First Distribution and Zoom will highlight the simplicity of Zoom, too, as part of the event – including its capabilities and its channel-first approach.

Rob Wiles, the ZCX Channel Manager for Zoom, said that Zoom is focused on making applications easy to use – from the interface right up to the contact centre suite.

It is this simplicity and reliability that sets Zoom apart from its competitors.

“The platform proves remarkably user-friendly, even for those who aren’t tech-savvy, while consistently delivering dependable performance,” added Ryno Venter, Zoom Solutions Engineer.

This simplicity is key, and while it can often be tough to balance with innovation, Zoom is the exception.

“Zoom continues to impress with how quickly it rolls out new features and functionality, all while maintaining the same intuitive, user-friendly experience it’s known for,” said First Distribution’s Zoom Product Manager John William de Jongh.

Along with this simplicity, businesses benefit from Zoom’s channel-first approach, as it aims to drive 80% of EMEA business through its valued channel partners within the next two years.

“This channel-first approach represents more than just a business model shift,” said David Fisher, Head of Distribution for Zoom’s EMEA region.

“It’s about creating a robust partnership framework where Zoom partners are fully equipped to drive customer success and growth in their markets.

Don’t miss this chance to innovate, connect, and explore.

