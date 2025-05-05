Garmin vivoactive 6 – The next step in personal health awareness

Garmin has unveiled the next step in personal health awareness with it’s vivoactive 6 health and fitness smartwatch.

Designed to complement your daily routine, the vivoactive 6 offers the necessary tools to refine and keep track of your health and fitness.

A standout feature is the impressive AMOLED display, which delivers crisp clarity and improved brightness, Add to that a battery life of up to 11-days and you’ve got a smartwatch that keeps going without disrupting your routine.

“No matter your fitness goals, vivoactive 6 is designed to help you understand your body better than ever before,” said Susan Lyman, Garmin Vice President of Consumer Sales and Marketing.

“From your morning routine to your mid-day workout session to your nighttime wind- down and everything in between, this smartwatch will be with you every step of the way.”

We unpack the key features the vivoactive 6 offers, below.

Sleep soundly

Getting a good night’s rest and knowing when to take a break are essential for physical and mental health.

The vivoactive 6 has been created with this in mind and boasts a Smart Awake tool which, using the smartwatch’s precise sensors, will determine when you’re in a lighter sleep stage and only awaken you then.

This gentler start to the day avoids the grogginess you might feel if you awaken directly from a deep sleep.

Once you’re up, the vivoactive 6 will provide a detailed report on your sleeping patterns and deliver insight into how you might improve your rest.

The Sleep Coach function also tracks key metrics such as Pulse Ox2 and HRV status – ensuring you can optimise your sleeping patterns for optimal rest.

Health Features

The vivoactive 6 also has a suite of health tools and features to support you throughout the day.

This includes the Body Battery, which records and indicates your body’s energy levels throughout the day.

It also uses this information to let you know the best times to work and rest.

Another valuable tool is Stress Tracking, which tracks when you are calm, balanced or stressed throughout the day.

Combined with the Sleep Coach, these insights allow you to take full control of your day – leading to a healthier lifestyle.

Exercise

To further improve your health, the vivoactive 6 has 80 preloaded sports apps, including walking, running, cycling, and pool swimming.

It will also offer daily suggested walking workouts to support your health profile, and users can download a robust selection of step-by-step workouts for strength, HIIT, yoga, pilates, and mobility as needed.

You will also benefit from more intricate exercise tracking. For example, while running, the Vivoactive 6 will monitor crucial elements like step cadence, stride length, and ground contact time, making it easier to fine-tune your running style.

If you want to take control of your health, the Garmin vivoactive 6 smartwatch is the ultimate smartwatch for your needs.

Click here to learn more about the vivoactive 6 health and fitness smartwatch.