Revitalising infrastructure, powering the future

The successful completion of the smart metering project in Sol Plaatje Local Municipality marks a significant milestone in the municipality’s journey towards improved infrastructure, enhanced service delivery, and strengthened financial sustainability.

This initiative, executed with precision and efficiency, has brought tangible benefits to both residents and the municipality, proving the transformative power of well-implemented government projects.

Sol Plaatje Local Municipality has taken the first and most important step towards smart utility management.

The smart metering project, spearheaded through a partnership between Macrocomm, Vodacom, and Ontec under National Treasury’s RT29 transversal contract, is a beacon of how technology, when implemented correctly, can transform a town.

Ramotseke Mogaje, General Manager at Sol Plaatje Local municipality, said the municipality has seen “an average of R5,000,000 increase in revenue monthly, and over 1,200 previously non-billing households purchasing electricity.”

This is according to data collected by the municipality between November 2024, when the project was initiated, and the end of February 2025.

Empowering the local economy

One of the most remarkable aspects of the project is its impact on local employment.

Over a period of four months, a total of 85 local people were trained for different roles, including meter installation, serving as community liaison officers, and working as assistant installation technicians.

They worked alongside seasoned professionals, gaining hands-on experience that will serve them well in future infrastructure projects.

“I never thought I’d be part of something this big,” said Boitumelo Setshogela, one of the local residents trained and employed as part of the project.

“Many of the homes I worked in belonged to people I have known for many years. It made me feel good to know I was helping my people.”

Teams on the ground installed a total of over 15,000 meters in under 80 days – a telling sign of the commitment and drive shown by all parties.

Beyond direct employment, the project has stimulated the local economy in other ways.

Logistics companies, suppliers, and service providers have all seen increased business, proving that smart infrastructure investments can be catalysts for sustainable economic growth.

A new era has dawned

For years, residents of Sol Plaatje have battled with estimated billing, incorrect meter readings, and frustrating service delays while the municipality grappled with non-billing households, a result of bridged meters, ghost vending, and illegal connections.

Those days are now firmly in the past.

The introduction of smart meters has given people real-time access to their electricity consumption data, allowing them to manage their usage efficiently and avoid unexpected costs.

“The difference is night and day,” says Ntate Mostoari, a local resident and beneficiary of the smart metering project.

“I like the keypad; it is so easy to use. I used to climb on chairs and steps every time I had to punch numbers onto my old meter box, which was installed above my fridge,” said Mostoari.

A winning partnership

At the heart of this success story is a powerhouse partnership.

Macrocomm, Vodacom, and Ontec each brought unique expertise to the table, forming a collaboration that is now being hailed as a model for RT29 project rollouts.

“Each partner has a critical role to play,” says Sivi Moodley, CEO of Macrocomm.

“At Macrocomm, we specialise in the technical implementation of smart metering projects, ensuring smooth execution on the ground.”

“We have a strong team of technical experts in engineering, project and programme management, utility management and software development dedicated to ensuring that all projects are executed in time and within budget,” said Moodley.

Vodacom’s connectivity expertise has been instrumental in the project’s success, too.

“Smart meters need reliable, real-time data transfer, and that’s where our network comes in,” says Videsha Proothveerajh, Director of Vodacom Business.

“We ensure that the meters communicate seamlessly. Our national network coverage cannot be matched – we touch every corner of South Africa.”

Completing the power partnership is Ontec. Their vending solutions and revenue collection systems connect the dots.

“An efficient utility system needs a strong backend that ensures transactions are secure and effortless,” says Dhasi Naidoo, Chief Strategy Officer at Ontec Systems.

“We’re proud to have played a role in making Sol Plaatje’s smart metering system one of the most advanced in the country.”

A blueprint for the future

The success of Sol Plaatje’s smart metering rollout is more than just a local victory – it’s a blueprint for municipalities nationwide.

With rising utility costs, revenue losses due to non-payment, and infrastructure inefficiencies crippling many local governments, projects like this offer a path to financial sustainability and improved service delivery.

National Treasury has underscored the importance of choosing the right implementation partners.

“A mixture of expert officials, experience, a good track record, and quality hardware is what determines success,” says a Treasury representative.

“Sol Plaatje took a step in the right direction, and we hope to see other municipalities following suit.”

A town on the rise

As Sol Plaatje positions itself as a leader in smart city innovation, the broader implications of this project are becoming clear.

This isn’t just about meters – it’s about building a smarter, more sustainable future. It’s about empowering residents, creating jobs, and ensuring that municipal resources are managed efficiently.

With the dust settling on the installation phase and the benefits already being felt, one thing is certain: Sol Plaatje’s journey towards becoming a pioneering city in the Fourth Industrial Revolution is well underway.

And if this project is any indication, the future is looking very bright indeed.

