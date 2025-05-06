Avoid high licensing fees by building your own software

Codehesion, voted South Africa’s most trusted software development company in 2025, helps companies to build their own custom software and avoid high licensing fees.

Codehesion was founded in 2017 by software architect and computer engineer Hector Beyers to build software for South African companies.

It only employs highly skilled and experienced software engineers, computer scientists, and project managers.

This helped the company quickly build a reputation for producing world-class software and for delivering these projects on time and within budget.

Codehesion has won numerous awards, including the prestigious MTN Business App of the Year Award, and two Supersonic New Generation Social & Digital Media Awards.

Its long list of satisfied clients includes local and global market leaders like Woolworths, Hyundai, Leroy Merlin, Tiger Wheel & Tyre, City Lodge, and Peermont Global.

Over the last eight years, Codehesion has developed exceptional skills in custom software development.

It has helped many South African companies to build software that enhances their operations and ensures they gain a competitive edge.

A big advantage of these custom software projects is that they are designed to suit a company’s needs perfectly.

Another advantage is that once the software project is completed, there are no licensing fees typically associated with using off-the-shelf products.

Free Codehesion consultation

Codehesion offers a free consultation for companies that want to develop their own custom software.

For a risk-free consultation – contact Codehesion here.