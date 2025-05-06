Adobe Acrobat AI Assistant wins Gold at the International Edison Awards

Adobe is proud to be a leader in shaping the future of digital documents with cutting-edge AI innovations.

The latest standout is Acrobat AI Assistant, the generative AI-powered conversational engine in Reader and Acrobat that instantly generates summaries and insights from long documents, answers questions and formats information for sharing in emails, reports and presentations.

It’s designed to bring the power of AI to everyone by helping unlock insights and value from the 3 trillion PDFs out there today.

Adobe is pleased to share that Acrobat AI Assistant has won Gold in the Edison Awards.

Acrobat AI Assistant was recognised as the “best of the best” in the category of AI-Driven Advancements.

“In this era of information overload, generative AI presents an incredible new opportunity to empower every knowledge worker to get more value from their documents and work more productively”, says Dominic Richardson, the CEO of local Adobe distributor, Dax Data.

Adobe introduced Acrobat AI Assistant last year, transforming how people interact with their documents. Since then, Adobe has introduced even more value, including:

The ability to gather insights across multiple documents and document types.

New mobile capabilities, including voice commands.

Web extensions through Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge that bring AI Assistant to your browser.

Enterprise-grade data governance.

Enhanced meeting transcripts.

Contract intelligence, which helps customers grasp complex terms and spot differences among multiple agreements so they can better understand contract language and verify the information in contracts more quickly and easily.

Acrobat AI Assistant leverages the same artificial intelligence and machine learning models behind Acrobat Liquid Mode, the award-winning technology that can automatically reformat PDFs to make them easier to read on mobile devices.

These proprietary models provide a deep understanding of the structure and content of PDFs, enhancing the quality and reliability of AI Assistant outputs.

AI Assistant also includes guardrails so that all customers — from individuals to the largest enterprises — can use the features with confidence.

Read more about how Adobe is leading secure, responsible generative AI in digital documents.

Turn your Documents into Action

With generative AI capabilities like Acrobat AI Assistant at people’s fingertips, they’re poised to help organisations boost productivity, disrupt their current ways of working, and rethink what’s possible.

