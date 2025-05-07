Samsung wins 2025 MyBroadband Award for TV of the Year

Samsung is the winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for TV of the Year.

This award is based on a TV brand’s reputation for innovation and excellence in providing the best TVs to South African households.

The winning brand must also cover a wide range of TV industry segments and have strong brand recognition in the local market.

Based on these criteria, Samsung was the clear and deserving winner of this 2025 MyBroadband Award.

Samsung TVs

Samsung has had a reputation as a leader in the global TV industry for several decades.

It is known for driving innovation in the sector – something that is particularly notable when considering the quantum dot technology.

Samsung began researching quantum dot technology in 2001 at a time when research into non-cadmium materials was extremely limited.

The leading consumer electronics brand foresaw that quantum dot technology would transform the TV industry.

13 years into its research – in 2014 – Samsung Electronics developed the world’s first no-cadmium quantum dot material.

This also allowed it to successfully commercialise quantum dot technology through its SUHD TVs.

It innovated again in 2017 by elevating the use of quantum dot technology through its dedicated QLED TV series.

Overall, Samsung has accumulated over 150 patents relating to quantum dot technology.

Commitment to excellence

Samsung remains committed to innovation and excellence in the TV industry.

From its QLED TVs to the cutting-edge Neo OLED range – Samsung prides itself on building TVs that offer high brightness, excellent colour accuracy, and high refresh rates.

The future is exciting for the TV industry – and Samsung remains committed to innovating on this front.

Thanks to this commitment to thought leadership, Samsung is the deserving winner of the 2025 MyBroadband Award for Best TV Brand.